Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Health Fair for seniors, coordinated by the Rock Hill Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors (OWLS), 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 13 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. It’s free and open to the public; individuals as well as senior groups are welcome. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available to talk with seniors and provide helpful information, and door prizes will be given out. Participants may bring old or expired prescriptions to drop off. Details: 803-329-5626.
▪ IMARAs Health Tour, 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Clinton College, Crawford Road with Polly Sheppard and Felicia Sanders, survivors of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston. Free but register at http://www,imarawoman.com/health-empowerment-tour-speakers-sept-15-felicia-sanders-polly-sheppard/ IMARA Woman’s mission is to empower women of color by being a source of inspiration on issues of health, professional development, education, business and family.
▪ The Arts Council of York County presents Art on Tap at the Gettys Art Center, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The event features original works of art and jewelry created by local artists. Open studios, retail shops and more are inside the Gettys Art Center. Beginning at 5 p.m., craft beer will be served with live music. Two Chicks and Truck will have food available. There will be a T-shirt Creation Station and pop-up performances. Admission is free. Tickets for beer and the T-shirt creation station are $5 each, available at the door. In case of inclement weather, outside activities will move inside the Gettys Art Center. Details: yorkcountyarts.org/artontap.
Fundraisers
▪ St Anne Catholic Church International Festival, 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church on Birdy St., Rock Hill. The event features food from 11 countries and continuous entertainment both days. A police car and fire truck will be on premises for children to explore. There will be a silent auction, games, photo booth, soccer and cornhole tournaments. Proceeds to church projects.
▪ Chrysalis Autism Center 6th annual golf tournament will be Sept. 17 with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Hill County Club, 600 Country Club Drive. Cost is $125 per player or $450 a foursome. The event includes a silent auction, prizes, awards and food and drinks. To register, call 803-792-0771 or online at chrysalisautismctr.com. The center provides support, guidance and educational services to families with children diagnosed with Autism. The goal is to raise $35,000 to assist more families.
▪ Breaking Chains, a fundraiser for Grounds of Grace, will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Grounds of Grace is a non-profit ministry in York County with a mission to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment that encourages spiritual, professional, and personal growth to transform the lives of women. Entertainment will be a mime ministry. Dinner tickets: $15 per person. Deadline to purchase is Oct. 1 at Grounds of Grace, 434 Museum Road, Rock Hill from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays or call 803-327-6077.
▪ Restore Mobility for the Blind, a nonprofit that provides transportation for clients in need, will host it second annual Harvest Luncheon fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, entertainment and a raffle. Tickets, $40 and should be purchased by Sept. 24. Tickets available at rmftb.com or cynthia.thompson@rmftb.com
▪ Masters Car Club and NewKirk Baptist Church will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
Entertainment
▪ Twin Kennedy kicks off the 17th season of the Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Clover High School Auditorium. The Canadian twin sister duo, Carli and Julies Kennedy, crafted their sound through a unique fusion of their background in country, folk, jazz, and classical music. The series includes 10 events ranging from family groups to fairy tales, from Acapella, Jazz, and Soul to Annie’s Song and war songs, and from comical characters to wisdom stories. The seventeenth season is sure to delight. Individual tickets are $15; season tickets, $60. Call the auditorium at 803-222-8018 to reserve your tickets or request a 16-page brochure of events in the series.
▪ Free community Bingo for age 55 and older, sponsored by Regency Hospice, 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments RSVP to Kay Lee at 803-517-2921
Meetings
▪ A “New Kings Mountain Story” will be the program for the annual meeting for the York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Presbyterian Church activities building behind the church, 2446 S.C. 557, near Clover. Author and story-teller Randell Jones will share his new interpretations of the Battle of Kings Mountain, including the story of Col. James Williams and other patriots. The meeting is free and open to the public.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW, 732 W. Main St. Rock Hill. Details:803-5177253
▪ The Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, NSDAR, initial meeting Sept. 11. Eddie Lee, the Mayor of York, will present a Constitution Program. Social time prior to the meeting.
▪ Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at City Hall chambers, 155 W Johnston St. Mayor John Gettys will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road with an open forum. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
▪ Western York County Branch of the NAACP general membership, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the York Chamber of Commerce to select the nominating committee.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 in the Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided, and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road. Program by organist Monty Bennett. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.
Reunions
▪ Residents of the Aragon Mill Village in the 1940s-’60s reunion, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Northside Baptist Church fellowship hall. Bring a covered-dish, finger foods or drinks to share. Details: Shelvie Faile at 803-475-2210 or 843-337-2183 or June Brewton at 864-445-3400 or 803-351-0003.
▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1978 and 1979 is having a 40th reunion, Sept. 14-15. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net. Visit the Facebook page Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion to register.
▪ The 71st Stephenson family reunion, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Tickle Hill Acres Farm, 1037 Tickle Hill Road, Chester. All descendants of Walter Holmes and Ruth Brown Stephenson’s family are invited. Bring a well filled picnic basket and tea. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Details: Nancy S. Stewart at 803-385-7351.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of ‘59, 1 p.m. Sept. 11 for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Northwestern High School class of 1988 reunion, Sept. 14-15. Tailgate, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 before the football game. Tailgate, $7 per person. Game tickets, $6, adults; $3, children. Main event, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Rock Hill Brewing Co., 121 Caldwell St. Cost, $35 per person. Register at eventbrite.com/e/northwestern-high-school-class-of-1988-30th-reunion-tickets-48672895942 or call Rose Daigle at 704-577-7986.
▪ South Pointe High School class of 2008 10th reunion, Oct. 12 with a tailgate at the South Pointe homecoming games and reunion gathers, Oct. 13 at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Tickets available at @ticketleap.com (search SPHS class of 2008 reunion).
Volunteers
▪ Regency Hospice is seeking volunteers to work in Rock Hill, York and Indian Land to visit patients, assist with activities and hobbies in homes and assisted living facilities. Details: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.
York County Library
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday to help select materials for the young adult collection and plan events for your peers. Volunteer time is given for your participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
R&B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. Monday for a healthy and enjoyable workout through line dancing with Rhonda Belton. Call 803-981-5860 to register.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesday for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large group should call 803-981-5888 for a list of programs. No registration required.
Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, and other coloring tools provided. Light refreshments served. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Limit 20.
Grandparents Galore Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy stories about grandparents, crafts and a treat. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by an adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30.
Cooking Club, 11:30-1 p.m. Wednesday. Join your fellow culinary artists to discuss tools of the trade and even share recipes. Snacks will available. No registration required.
Library for All, 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers are also welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration is required.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Bringing Family History to Life: The genealogy interview, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Author and former local journalist Gene Stowe teaches how to interview living relatives and family members and bring family history to life. Adults, limit 50. Register online or by calling 803-981-5825.
Dot Day Party, 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Join us for International Dot Day. Listen to a reading of The Dot by Peter Reynolds. Participate in a dot scavenger hunt and create artwork inspired by the story. Be sure to come dressed in spots. Ages 5-8. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 25.
