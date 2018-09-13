Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin,’” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22 features live music, barbeque and local hand-made pottery. Potters from all around the Carolina Piedmont from traditional, contemporary and Catawba Indian potters showcase their original works of art while demonstrating techniques and selling their wares. Tours of Hightower Hall are available. Learn how pottery was used in historical food preservation with period dressed interpreters. Sign up for the pottery giveaway. In addition to over 20 potters, “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin’” features crafters of baskets, jewelry and other handmade goods. There’ll be music: Live music from pickers of the day includes Whippoorwill from 10 a.m. –noon, The Tell About It from noon -2 p.m., and Mike Scoggins from 2-4 p.m. And, of course, barbeque from Red Oak food truck from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org
Fundraisers
▪ St Anne Catholic Church International Festival, 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church on Birdy St., Rock Hill. The event features food from 11 countries and continuous entertainment both days. A police car and fire truck will be on premises for children to explore. There will be a silent auction, games, photo booth, soccer and cornhole tournaments. Proceeds to church projects.
▪ Chrysalis Autism Center 6th annual golf tournament will be Sept. 17 with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Hill County Club, 600 Country Club Drive. Cost is $125 per player or $450 a foursome. The event includes a silent auction, prizes, awards and food and drinks. To register, call 803-792-0771 or online at chrysalisautismctr.com. The center provides support, guidance and educational services to families with children diagnosed with Autism. The goal is to raise $35,000 to assist more families.
▪ St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host “Then and Now English Tea,” 11 a.m. Sept. 22 in the parish hall, 123 Center St. Community leaders age 70 and older including Anne Springs Close and Vivian Ayers will reflect on days gone by during the tea. Cost is $15 (additional donations welcome). Reservations required at 803-581-3273. Proceeds to community outreach programs.
▪ Masters Car Club and NewKirk Baptist Church will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
Entertainment
▪ 2018 Friends’ Concert, 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Historic Springs House. 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Free admission and parking. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly and Sarah Wolfe on flute, Debbie Chartaw and Dana Lee Walters on piano and Ernest Jenkins, voice. Eloquint Winds Woodwind Quintet with Gay Tatman on flute, Val Lapinid on oboe, Brittnee Pool on clarinet, Mike MacIntyre on French horn and Celeste Winer on bassoon. Featured Composers are Richard Moon and Joshua Adam Leyda. Donations accepted.
▪ Twin Kennedy kicks off the 17th season of the Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Clover High School Auditorium. The Canadian twin sister duo, Carli and Julies Kennedy, crafted their sound through a unique fusion of their background in country, folk, jazz, and classical music. The series includes 10 events ranging from family groups to fairy tales, from Acapella, Jazz, and Soul to Annie’s Song and war songs, and from comical characters to wisdom stories. The seventeenth season is sure to delight. Individual tickets are $15; season tickets, $60. Call the auditorium at 803-222-8018 to reserve your tickets or request a 16-page brochure of events in the series.
▪ Free community Bingo for age 55 and older, sponsored by Regency Hospice, 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments RSVP to Kay Lee at 803-517-2921
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at City Hall chambers, 155 W Johnston St. Mayor John Gettys will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road with an open forum. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
▪ Western York County Branch of the NAACP general membership, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the York Chamber of Commerce to select the nominating committee.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ VFW Post 9138 and Auxiliary will hold a open house and membership drive, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the post, 1442 Harris Road, Fort Mil.. Prospective members should bring a copy of their DD 214 with them if possible. Refreshments served. Details: 803-487-9692.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 in the Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided, and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Social fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Gary Finley, incoming South Carolina District Governor will install new officers : Jonathan Walker, president; Martha Hinson, president elect; Keri Wallace, secretary; Leila Long, treasurer; Misty Konow, past president; Michael Howell, Wanda Simpson and Brenda Thomas, all directors. Spirit fundraiser night, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Freddy’s Steakburgers, North Cherry Road.
▪ Tega Cay Lions Club, 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Course for breakfast, fellowship and business meeting. Details: ronlemmo@gmail.com or 3520653-9385.
Reunions
▪ The Aragon Mill Village reunion for residents in the 1940s-’60s scheduled for Sept. 15 at Northside Baptist Church has been canceled. Details: Shelvie Faile at 803-475-2210 or 843-337-2183 or June Brewton at 864-445-3400 or 803-351-0003.
▪ The 71st Stephenson family reunion, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Tickle Hill Acres Farm, 1037 Tickle Hill Road, Chester. All descendants of Walter Holmes and Ruth Brown Stephenson’s family are invited. Bring a well filled picnic basket and tea. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Details: Nancy S. Stewart at 803-385-7351.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Sept. 22 at Tabernacle AMEZ Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Volunteers
▪ Regency Hospice is seeking volunteers to work in Rock Hill, York and Indian Land to visit patients, assist with activities and hobbies in homes and assisted living facilities. Details: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.
York County Library
Dot Day Party, 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Join us for International Dot Day. Listen to a reading of The Dot by Peter Reynolds. Participate in a dot scavenger hunt and create artwork inspired by the story. Be sure to come dressed in spots. Ages 5-8. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 25.
