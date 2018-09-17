Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The Museum of Western York County will host an art festival “Art Thorough The Ages,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Museum grounds, 3716 Woodlawn St, Sharon. The event features hand woven materials, specialty soaps and lotions, stain glass fixtures, wood carvings, handmade baskets, paintings, line drawings, pottery and clay jewelry. Food available for purchase provided by the Sharon Grill and Kona-Ice. Herschel Lee Brown will entertain. Details: 803-658-5025 or museumofwesternyorkcounty.net
▪ “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin,’” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22 features live music, barbeque and local hand-made pottery. Potters from all around the Carolina Piedmont from traditional, contemporary and Catawba Indian potters showcase their original works of art while demonstrating techniques and selling their wares. Tours of Hightower Hall are available. Learn how pottery was used in historical food preservation with period dressed interpreters. Sign up for the pottery giveaway. In addition to over 20 potters, “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin’” features crafters of baskets, jewelry and other handmade goods. There’ll be music: Live music from pickers of the day includes Whippoorwill from 10 a.m. –noon, The Tell About It from noon -2 p.m., and Mike Scoggins from 2-4 p.m. And, of course, barbeque from Red Oak food truck from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org.
▪ Celebrate “Take a Child Outside,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Museum of York County, Museum Road, Rock Hill. The event (rain or shine) features trail walks, rain gardens, the Monarch Waystation with a butterfly release (weather permitting). There is a outdoor picnic area for those who want to pack a lunch. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, youth and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: takeachildoutside.org/
Fundraisers
▪ St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host “Then and Now English Tea,” 11 a.m. Sept. 22 in the parish hall, 123 Center St. Community leaders age 70 and older including Anne Springs Close and Vivian Ayers will reflect on days gone by during the tea. Cost is $15 (additional donations welcome). Reservations required at 803-581-3273. Proceeds to community outreach programs.
▪ Masters Car Club and NewKirk Baptist Church will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
▪ The ninth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill will raise money for the Humane Society of York County. Activities include contests and games for people and dogs alike, HSYC’s famous bake sale, adoptable dogs to meet, event parade, dog contests, and lots of vendors. Dogs who are well-mannered and up-to-date on shots are welcome. Registered parade attendees will get a commemorative t-shirt for the owners and a gift bag for the dogs. You’ll also be automatically registered to participate in contests and events. Pre-festival registration at tinyurl.com/2018DGGTF
Entertainment
▪ 2018 Friends’ Concert, 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Historic Springs House. 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Free admission and parking. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly and Sarah Wolfe on flute, Debbie Chartaw and Dana Lee Walters on piano and Ernest Jenkins, voice. Eloquint Winds Woodwind Quintet with Gay Tatman on flute, Val Lapinid on oboe, Brittnee Pool on clarinet, Mike MacIntyre on French horn and Celeste Winer on bassoon. Featured Composers are Richard Moon and Joshua Adam Leyda. Donations accepted.
▪ Free community Bingo for age 55 and older, sponsored by Regency Hospice, 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments RSVP to Kay Lee at 803-517-2921
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at City Hall chambers, 155 W Johnston St. Mayor John Gettys will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road with an open forum. Light refreshments. Details: 803-328-5587.
▪ Western York County Branch of the NAACP general membership, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the York Chamber of Commerce to select the nominating committee.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ VFW Post 9138 and Auxiliary will hold a open house and membership drive, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the post, 1442 Harris Road, Fort Mil.. Prospective members should bring a copy of their DD 214 with them if possible. Refreshments served. Details: 803-487-9692.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1-2:30 p.m. lunch and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land. Details: 803-228-0248. Meetings are open to the public.
Clubs
▪ Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 in the Oak Room at Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples, $10, singles. Includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided, and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Social fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Gary Finley, incoming South Carolina District Governor will install new officers : Jonathan Walker, president; Martha Hinson, president elect; Keri Wallace, secretary; Leila Long, treasurer; Misty Konow, past president; Michael Howell, Wanda Simpson and Brenda Thomas, all directors. Spirit fundraiser night, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Freddy’s Steakburgers, North Cherry Road.
▪ Tega Cay Lions Club, 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Course for breakfast, fellowship and business meeting. Details: ronlemmo@gmail.com or 3520653-9385.
Reunions
▪ South Pointe High School class of 2008 10th reunion, Oct. 12 with a tailgate at the South Pointe homecoming games and reunion gathers, Oct. 13 at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Tickets available at @ticketleap.com (search SPHS class of 2008 reunion).
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Sept. 22 at Tabernacle AMEZ Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates encouraged to attend. Details: 803-230-3325, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
York County Library
Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday. Play chess or learn to play. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Storytime for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
3rd Tuesday Book Club, 2-3:15 Tuesday. The White Queen by Philippa Gregory will be discussed.
Game On, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. An afternoon of board and video gaming with a variety of different platforms. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Toddler Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and movement activities for ages 24-35 months and caregivers. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 25.
Golden Bingo, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. For seniors every third Wednesday of the month. Light refreshments. Register online at events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 p.m. and 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 981-5888, starting two weeks before each program. Limit 30.
Essential Oils 101, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday. This program offers a brief introduction to essential oils, how they work, how to use them, and how to choose the right oil for you with Jennifer from Oils from Every Reason. Registration is required. Call 803-981-5825 or register online. Limit 25.
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Friday. Join the YCL Walking Club held on the first & third Friday of the month. No registration required.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Join the drop-in stitching group. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Parent & Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24. An evening of board games, video games, and other fun challenges. Dinner provided. Ages 11-17, with caregiver(s). Call 803-981-5830 to register. Limit 20 families.
Meet the Author Brandi Jones-Ervin, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Meet local author Brandi Jones-Ervin as she shares her life-changing medical diagnosis of legal blindness. If you or someone you know is legally blind, please join us as we hear how Brandi began a journey of reflection and self-discovery that allowed her to view her experiences more clearly. No registration required. A special Q & A session after the presentation. Resources will also be available. ‘Brandi’s Eyes: Dreams: The Beginning of Life’ will be available for purchase and signing. Books are also available for sale or pre-order from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million for $10.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews
Comments