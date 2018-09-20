Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The Museum of Western York County will host an art festival “Art Thorough The Ages,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Museum grounds, 3716 Woodlawn St, Sharon. The event features hand woven materials, specialty soaps and lotions, stain glass fixtures, wood carvings, handmade baskets, paintings, line drawings, pottery and clay jewelry. Food available for purchase provided by the Sharon Grill and Kona-Ice. Herschel Lee Brown will entertain. Details: 803-658-5025 or museumofwesternyorkcounty.net
▪ “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin,’” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22 features live music, barbeque and local hand-made pottery. Potters from around the Carolina Piedmont from traditional, contemporary and Catawba Indian potters will showcase original works of art. demonstrate techniques and sell their wares. Learn how pottery was used in historical food preservation with period dressed interpreters. Sign up for the pottery giveaway. In addition to over 20 potters, “Piedmont Pottery & Pickin’” features crafters of baskets, jewelry and other handmade goods. Live music includes Whippoorwill from 10 a.m. –noon, The Tell About It from noon -2 p.m., and Mike Scoggins from 2-4 p.m. Barbeque from Red Oak food truck available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tours of Hightower Hall are available. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org.
Fundraisers
▪ St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host “Then and Now English Tea,” 11 a.m. Sept. 22 in the parish hall, 123 Center St. Community leaders age 70 and older including Anne Springs Close and Vivian Ayers will reflect on days gone by during the tea. Cost is $15 (additional donations welcome). Reservations required at 803-581-3273. Proceeds to community outreach programs.
▪ Masters Car Club and NewKirk Baptist Church will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
▪ Chrysalis Autism Center 6th annual golf tournament scheduled for Sept. 17 has been postponed until Oct. 8 with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Hill County Club, 600 Country Club Drive. Cost is $125 per player or $450 a foursome. The event includes a silent auction, prizes, awards and food and drinks. To register, call 803-792-0771 or online at chrysalisautismctr.com. The center provides support, guidance and educational services to families with children diagnosed with Autism. The goal is to raise $35,000 to assist more families.
Entertainment
▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” Sept. 20-23 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd. (behind ROC Emporium). The show is directed by Heather Bucsh. The first guests at Monkswell Manor are shocked to find themselves in the center of a murder investigation. Snowed in and cut off from the outside world, their only hope is to solve the mystery before the killer strikes again. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: adults. $15; students/seniors, $12 ($2 off matinees). Tickets available at rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
▪ 2018 Friends’ Concert, 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Historic Springs House. 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Free admission and parking. Performers include Erin Moon-Kelly and Sarah Wolfe on flute, Debbie Chartaw and Dana Lee Walters on piano and Ernest Jenkins, voice. Eloquint Winds Woodwind Quintet with Gay Tatman on flute, Val Lapinid on oboe, Brittnee Pool on clarinet, Mike MacIntyre on French horn and Celeste Winer on bassoon. Featured Composers are Richard Moon and Joshua Adam Leyda. Donations accepted.
▪ Connect to Hope Movie Night, sponsored by Keystone Prevention, featuring “Inside Out,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1600 Ebenezer Road. Friends, family and pets are welcome to the outdoor movie. Bring chairs or blankets. Snacks and lemonade provided.
▪ The Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series performance by Twin Kennedy, scheduled Sept. 18 has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and the district auditorium.
Meetings
▪ Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at City Hall chambers, 155 W Johnston St. Mayor John Gettys will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Western York County Branch of the NAACP general membership, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the York Chamber of Commerce to select the nominating committee.
▪ VFW Post 9138 and Auxiliary will hold a open house and membership drive, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the post, 1442 Harris Road, Fort Mil.. Prospective members should bring a copy of their DD 214 with them if possible. Refreshments served. Details: 803-487-9692.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1-2:30 p.m. lunch and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land. Details: 803-228-0248. Meetings are open to the public.
▪ The Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women monthly luncheon, noon Sept. 28 at River Hills Country Club, Lake Wylie. Speakers will be S.C. Sen. Harvey Peeler and Judge Carolyn Rogers. Check-in with social time at 11:30 a.m. To reserve a seat, email drmaedwards@live.com by Sept. 24. Cost, $20.
▪ Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Northside Center, Annafrel Sreet, Rock Hill. Jennifer Williford of the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Services will speak.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St., York. Nancy Sambets will give a 45-minute power point presentation about the Circus Days in York when the Barnett Brothers Circus made York its winter quarters and how it started.
Clubs
▪ Tega Cay Lions Club, 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at Shore Club at Tega Cay Golf Course for breakfast, fellowship and business meeting. Details: ronlemmo@gmail.com or 3520653-9385.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club for dinner and entertainment. The club is open to residents of Tega Cay age 50 or older.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 228 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Details: 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ South Pointe High School class of 2008 10th reunion, Oct. 12 with a tailgate at the South Pointe homecoming games and reunion gathers, Oct. 13 at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Tickets available at @ticketleap.com (search SPHS class of 2008 reunion).
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Sept. 22 at Tabernacle AMEZ Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964, noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates encouraged to attend. Details: 803-230-3325, 803-374-1090 or 704-661-7701.
▪ Chester High class of 1975, 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Front Porch Restaurant, Richburg to discuss the 2018 picnic and 2020 class reunion. Details: Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985, Bertha Rhinehart Sims at 803-209-2523 or Yolanda Atkinson Feaster at 803-984-0732.
York County Library
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Friday. Join the YCL Walking Club held on the first & third Friday of the month. No registration required.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Join the drop-in stitching group. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Parent & Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24. An evening of board games, video games, and other fun challenges. Dinner provided. Ages 11-17, with caregiver(s). Call 803-981-5830 to register. Limit 20 families.
Meet the Author Brandi Jones-Ervin, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Meet local author Brandi Jones-Ervin as she shares her life-changing medical diagnosis of legal blindness. If you or someone you know is legally blind, please join us as we hear how Brandi began a journey of reflection and self-discovery that allowed her to view her experiences more clearly. No registration required. A special Q & A session after the presentation. Resources will also be available. ‘Brandi’s Eyes: Dreams: The Beginning of Life’ will be available for purchase and signing. Books are also available for sale or pre-order from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million for $10.
