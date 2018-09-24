Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ Moving Rock Hill Forward, hosted by the City of Rock Hill and Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, will be 9-11 a.m. Sept. 29 to kick off Rock Hill Reads, Bike Mentoring and Workforce Development at the Kenneth Monroe Center, 745 Saluda St. The event is free and will feature a variety of agencies and their services.
▪ Celebrate “Take a Child Outside,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Museum of York County, Museum Road, Rock Hill. The event (rain or shine) features trail walks, rain gardens, the Monarch Waystation with a butterfly release (weather permitting). There is a outdoor picnic area for those who want to pack a lunch. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, youth and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: takeachildoutside.org/
▪ Mount Hebron Dreamkeepers Optimist Club will celebrates is seventh anniversary Sept. 29 by participating in Moving Rock Hill Forward at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center and the third annual Dancing with the Stars Rock Hill, at Southern Charms Events, 534 Waterford Glen Way, Rock Hill.
▪ Applications for 2018 Rock Hill Christmas Parade will be available at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at cityofrockhill.com/parade. The parade will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and will feature lighted floats and units celebrating the holiday season. Applications are also available at recreation centers and the City Hall PRT Office (Room 390). A limited number of entries will be being accepted, with entries being considered in the order in which they are submitted. Floats are available for rent at 803-329-5620. Lighting is required on all floats and units. Lighting tips and ideas are on the website. Details: 803-329-5620.
Fundraisers
▪ Breaking Chains, a fundraiser for Grounds of Grace, will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Grounds of Grace is a non-profit ministry in York County with a mission to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment that encourages spiritual, professional, and personal growth to transform the lives of women. Entertainment will be a mime ministry. Dinner tickets: $15 per person. Deadline to purchase is Oct. 1 at Grounds of Grace, 434 Museum Road, Rock Hill from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays or call 803-327-6077.
▪ Restore Mobility for the Blind, a nonprofit that provides transportation for clients in need, will host it second annual Harvest Luncheon fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, entertainment and a raffle. Tickets, $40 and should be purchased by Sept. 24. Tickets available at rmftb.com or cynthia.thompson@rmftb.com
▪ The ninth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill will raise money for the Humane Society of York County. Activities include contests and games for people and dogs alike, HSYC’s famous bake sale, adoptable dogs to meet, event parade, dog contests, and lots of vendors. Dogs who are well-mannered and up-to-date on shots are welcome. Registered parade attendees will get a commemorative t-shirt for the owners and a gift bag for the dogs. You’ll also be automatically registered to participate in contests and events. Pre-festival registration at tinyurl.com/2018DGGTF
Entertainment
▪ The Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series performance by Twin Kennedy, scheduled Sept. 18 has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and the district auditorium.
▪ Jazz in a Sacred Space with the David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Church Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain the church property. Items made of reclaimed wood from the church’s historic properties will be on sale.
▪ Fort Mill Playhouse presents a capital campaign benefit featuring OTC Improv, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $20 and include a light sandwich supper. Reservation required at 803-548-8102, admin@fortmillcommunityplayhouse.org or online at fortmillplayhouse.org. Seating is limited.
Meetings
▪ Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at City Hall chambers, 155 W Johnston St. Mayor John Gettys will speak. Open to the public.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1-2:30 p.m. lunch and 2:30-3:30 p.m. meeting Sept. 25 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land. Details: 803-228-0248. Meetings are open to the public.
▪ The Clover-Lake Wylie Republican Women monthly luncheon, noon Sept. 28 at River Hills Country Club, Lake Wylie. Speakers will be S.C. Sen. Harvey Peeler and Judge Carolyn Rogers. Check-in with social time at 11:30 a.m. To reserve a seat, email drmaedwards@live.com by Sept. 24. Cost, $20.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St., York. Nancy Sambets will give a 45-minute power point presentation about the Circus Days in York when the Barnett Brothers Circus made York its winter quarters and how it started.
Clubs
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club for dinner and entertainment. The club is open to residents of Tega Cay age 50 or older.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 228 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Details: 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ South Pointe High School class of 2008 10th reunion, Oct. 12 with a tailgate at the South Pointe homecoming games and reunion gathers, Oct. 13 at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Tickets available at @ticketleap.com (search SPHS class of 2008 reunion).
▪ Chester High class of 1975, 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Front Porch Restaurant, Richburg to discuss the 2018 picnic and 2020 class reunion. Details: Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985, Bertha Rhinehart Sims at 803-209-2523 or Yolanda Atkinson Feaster at 803-984-0732.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.
▪ Relatives and friends of Raleigh and Nettie Belk Taylor will have a reunion, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Charlesboro Baptist Church, Taxahaw Road, Kershaw. Bring a covered-dish. Plates and cups provided. Details: 803-285-1665.
York County Library
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Join the drop-in stitching group. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Parent & Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24. An evening of board games, video games, and other fun challenges. Dinner provided. Ages 11-17, with caregiver(s). Call 803-981-5830 to register. Limit 20 families.
Meet the Author Brandi Jones-Ervin, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Meet local author Brandi Jones-Ervin as she shares her life-changing medical diagnosis of legal blindness. If you or someone you know is legally blind, please join us as we hear how Brandi began a journey of reflection and self-discovery that allowed her to view her experiences more clearly. No registration required. A special Q & A session after the presentation. Resources will also be available. ‘Brandi’s Eyes: Dreams: The Beginning of Life’ will be available for purchase and signing. Books are also available for sale or pre-order from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million for $10.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Toddler Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sept. 26. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and movement activities for ages 24-35 months and caregivers. Register online or call 981-5888. Limit 25.
Charla - Let’s chat in Spanish, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Join us for the next event in Spanish and English. This group will offer information about area resources in the community and topics of interest to Hispanic families.
African-American Genealogy, 6-7:30 Sept. 27. An introduction to discovering your African-American ancestors. Explore the sources and methods for uncovering and recording your unique heritage. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
