Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The Old Town Association presents Rock the Grill BBQ Festival, 11 a.m. Sept. 29 in downtown Rock Hill for its first Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned barbecue competition. As well as barbecue, there will be a car show, kid’s activities, wood carving display, live music, pony rides, moonshine tasting, and food trucks. Twenty-seven competitors cook throughout the night Sept. 28 with official judging Saturday morning conducted by master judges. The contest consists of four categories (chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket). Cash prizes amount to $15,000 and one team, who cooks in in all four categories, will have the opportunity to be crowned the Grand Champion. The Outlaws concert will be 7-9 p.m. at the Old Town Amphitheater. Concert tickets available at www.rockthegrillsc.com/outlaws. All the profits will benefit the construction of the Rock Hill Miracle Park, a project designed for people of all disabilities to play and work.
▪ The Chester County Historical Society annual banquet will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Chester County War Memorial Building. Joel Wyman Collins, Jr., a Chester native, Columbia attorney and Revolutionary War scholar, will discuss “The Southern Campaign of the American Revolution.” Door prizes and a raffle are included. Catered by Buttermilk’s Barbecue of Chester, cost is $30 per person. For tickets call the Chester County Historical Society Museum at 803-385-2822, e-mail ccmuseum@truvista.net or send a check to PO Box 811, Chester, S.C. 29706.
▪ The Hunger Outreach Program churches will host a picnic, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Flint Hill Baptist Church parking lot on Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill. Open to all area residents in conjunction with National Night Out. Hotdogs with all the fixings, chips, desserts and drinks will be served. Rain or shine. For details on other area events, call 803-817-5141.
▪ Moving Rock Hill Forward, hosted by the City of Rock Hill and Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, will be 9-11 a.m. Sept. 29 to kick off Rock Hill Reads, Bike Mentoring and Workforce Development at the Kenneth Monroe Center, 745 Saluda St. The event is free and will feature a variety of agencies and their services.
▪ Celebrate “Take a Child Outside,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Museum of York County, Museum Road, Rock Hill. The event (rain or shine) features trail walks, rain gardens, the Monarch Waystation with a butterfly release (weather permitting). There is a outdoor picnic area for those who want to pack a lunch. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, youth and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: takeachildoutside.org/
Fundraisers
▪ Breaking Chains, a fundraiser for Grounds of Grace, will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Grounds of Grace is a non-profit ministry in York County with a mission to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment that encourages spiritual, professional, and personal growth to transform the lives of women. Entertainment will be a mime ministry. Dinner tickets: $15 per person. Deadline to purchase is Oct. 1 at Grounds of Grace, 434 Museum Road, Rock Hill from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays or call 803-327-6077.
▪ The ninth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill will raise money for the Humane Society of York County. Activities include contests and games for people and dogs alike, HSYC’s famous bake sale, adoptable dogs to meet, event parade, dog contests, and lots of vendors. Dogs who are well-mannered and up-to-date on shots are welcome. Registered parade attendees will get a commemorative t-shirt for the owners and a gift bag for the dogs. You’ll also be automatically registered to participate in contests and events. Pre-festival registration at tinyurl.com/2018DGGTF
Entertainment
▪ Jazz in a Sacred Space with the David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Church Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain the church property. Items made of reclaimed wood from the church’s historic properties will be on sale.
▪ Fort Mill Playhouse presents a capital campaign benefit featuring OTC Improv, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $20 and include a light sandwich supper. Reservation required at 803-548-8102, admin@fortmillcommunityplayhouse.org or online at fortmillplayhouse.org. Seating is limited.
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St., York. Nancy Sambets will give a 45-minute power point presentation about the Circus Days in York when the Barnett Brothers Circus made York its winter quarters and how it started.
▪ Small Trees for Small Landscapes will be the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Oct. 5, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.
▪ MaxAbilities of York County, 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York, SC.
Clubs
▪ York County Newcomers general meeting, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Texas Roadhouse, 2367 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill. Brent Weidner, an officer with the United States Secret Service, will discuss credit card skimmers, fraudulent scams and cyber security. Lunch choices include six-ounce sirloin steak, barbecue chicken or mixed entrée salad; all include a baked potato and a house salad. Beverages and desserts provided by the club. Cost: $15. RSVP with your choice to Karen Nance at 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com by 10 p.m. Oct. 4.
Classes
▪ Line Dance classes, 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 2 will be offered at St John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The public is invited. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Four classed will offered at $20 a person with proceeds going to the church organ fund. You do not need a partner or to pre-register. Details: Pat at 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 228 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Details: 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ South Pointe High School class of 2008 10th reunion, Oct. 12 with a tailgate at the South Pointe homecoming games and reunion gathers, Oct. 13 at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Tickets available at @ticketleap.com (search SPHS class of 2008 reunion).
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.
▪ Emmett Scott High School class of 1968 planning committee, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Cafe in the Rock Hill School District Learning Center.
York County Library
African-American Genealogy, 6-7:30 Sept. 27. An introduction to discovering your African-American ancestors. Explore the sources and methods for uncovering and recording your unique heritage. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
