Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ At “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 20 hear ghost stories come nightfall from the old plantation’s past at the site in McConnells. Before the sun sets, explore the living history farm and enjoy harvest-time activities including bobbing for apples, scavenger hunts, and corn grinding. Visitors can play outdoor games of pumpkin rolling, ring tossing, relay and sack races. Period-dressed interpreters will be telling ghost stories at various locations throughout the site. Kid-friendly ghost stories will be told from 5-7 p.m. The stories become a bit scarier from 7-9 p.m.; parental discretion is advised. Fiddle music by Nash & Zach, crackling camp fires and marshmallows toasting will set a festive tone. Donuts and cider will be available for purchase. It is recommended that younger children attend early in the day. The site will not open before 3 p.m. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville
▪ The Arts Council of York County’s Competitive Portrait Drawing, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Center for Arts, is a tournament style knockout battle that begins with 16 artists paired off in sets of two. Each pair is in competition to create their best portrait of a model with just five minutes on the clock. The model in each pairing serves as judge and jury, choosing their favorite of the two portraits drawn of them. The winning artist from each pair then moves on to the next round until only two artists remain. The final two artists go head-to-head in Round 4, with the decision going to the final model of the evening. The winning artist of the competition is crowned champion and gets the $100 grand prize. Artists who want to participate, email mgentry@yorkcountyarts.org. Models, register onlin at yorkcountyarts.org/competitiveportraitdrawing.
▪ Culture & Heritage Museums will host a 2019 Southern Sound Series Select-your-Seat party, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at McCelvey Center, 212 Jefferson St., York. The concert line up will be announced and Friends of McClevey can reserve seats before tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Non members can join at the party. Friends get a special gift and general CHM membership. Details: chmuseums.org or connect@chmuseums.org.
▪ Boyd Hill Baptist Church Brotherhood will host a Health Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Sandifer Life Building, 315 Glenn St., Rock Hill. There will be free blood pressure checks, flu and pneumonia vaccines, health screening, medication review, health information and free breakfast. Open to the community.
▪ Adult Enrichment Centers is celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month by launching High Five Works to provide employment services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The grand opening and community open house will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at 410 Oakland Ave. Rock Hill. Congressman Ralph Norman and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys will attend. Details on Facebook @adultenrichmentcenters. Adult Enrichment Centers is a United Way Partner Agency.
▪ The York County Regional Chamber will host a local simulcast of the second annual Leadercast Women event on Oct. 12 at The Hood Center. Organizers say this program speaks to women in business, whether at the corporate level, as startups and entrepreneurs, or young professionals just starting to build their careers. Reservations with full payment must be made in advance at www.yorkcountychamber.com or by phone at 803-324-7500. . Find out more at www.leadercast.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Inaugural fundraiser for Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Beaty Barn, 3102 Pinetuck Lanes, Rock Hill. There will be live music by the Oneppo Brothers and a barbecue. Details or tickets: 803-374-6255.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s Scholarship benefit concert and reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue. Local musicians who will perform in a variety of musical formats include vocalists Alice Craighead, Susanne Okey, and Sallie Pullano; flutist Maury Wilkinson; pianists Lannia Bronola-Dickert and Frank Pullano; guitarists L.H. Dickert and Matthew Johnston. Tickets are $10, available from club members or at the door. All proceeds will benefit local music students.
▪ Those who want to participate in St. John’s United Methodist Church’s Children’s Spring and Summer annual consignment sale can call Beth at 803-548-6557 or email stjumcweeschool@gmail.com to get a consignor number and appointment for drop off Oct 9-10 at the church on Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill. The sale is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 13, which most items half price. The sale features quality clothing and accessories, shoes, toys, books, furniture and equipment. Proceeds go to St. John’s WEE School.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents a performed reading of “Harps and Harmonicas,” the story of two women on a road trip to pick up an inherited harp. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets: $18, adults and $13 students. Reservations are recommended. Tickets available at 803-548-8102 or fortmillplayhouse.org.
▪ Palmetto Blue, who will open later this month for Ricky Scaggs in Waterboro, will perform at Allison Creek Bluegrass 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road in York. The group features fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar and bass and some great harmony. Opening act is Lorelei Ross on fiddle. Doors open at 5:30. A food truck is available outside with beverages and desserts inside. Those who play an instrument, come earlier and join the jam session outside. Free admission.
Meetings
▪ VFW Post 9138 and Auxiliary at 1442, 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Harris Road, Fort Mill. Anyone interested in joining bring a copy of your DD 214 with you or call 803-547-5480.
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal employees, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road Rock. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Old English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
▪ Eat Smart Move More York County, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 9 the Upper Palmetto YMCA Regional Office, 151 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Speaker from YMCA will discuss the Y’s new Healthy Weight & Your Child program. Open to the public. Details: eatsmartmovemoresc.org/yorkcounty/ and www.facebook.com/eatsmartmovemoreyorkcounty.
▪ Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution, 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 East Liberty St., York. Cricket Comer with the York Food Bank will speak. Details: kingsmountaindar@gmail.com
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Kenneth Jackson, senior medical liaison with Lundbeck Pharmaceutical will discuss a new treatment for Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (NOH). Details: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments provided.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Catawba Caucus of the South Carolina Sliver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP Youth Council, 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce; general meeting, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the chamber.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at Union Baptist Church, 1195 Hands Mill Hwy., Rock Hill and 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road., Clover. Recipients must meet USDA income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959, 1 p.m. Oct. 9 for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students, noon Oct. 13 at Tabernacle AMEZ Church , 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The 55th annual Curry Family reunion, Oct. 14 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester with worship at 11 a.m. and a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Details: RPSears@aol.com
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Baxter Village YMCA. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 13 and 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.
▪ Volunteer open house, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4887 Charlotte Highway. Details: 803-517-2021 or Kay.lee@regencyhospice.com.
York County Library
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 8. Join the drop-in stitching group! Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
R & B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. Oct. 8. Give your body a healthy and enjoyable workout with instructor Rhonda Belton. Register online or call 803-981-5858.
Arts Alive Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 13. Make some art with books and crafts. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30.
Cooking Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10. Like to cook? Join fellow culinary artists to discuss tools of the trade and even share recipes. There might even be a snack or two to share so come hungry.
Library for All, 5-6:15 p.m. Oct. 10. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers are also welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration is required.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Researching the Revolutionary War Soldier, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Explore the life of Colonial ancestors and the sources and methods for uncovering your Revolutionary War soldier with York County historian and author Michael Scoggins. Adults, limit 50. Register online or by calling 803-981-5825.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 12. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Teen Read Week Celebration- Cinema After Hours, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12. Celebrate Teen Read Week with a good movie, refreshments and fun! Register online or call 803-981-5830. Ages 11-17. Limit 40.
National Chess Day Celebration, 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Celebrate National Chess Day and play in the Rock Hill City Hall Plaza. Members of Charlotte Chess Center and Scholastic Academy will be on hand to offer demonstrations and tips. Offered in partnership with the City of Rock Hill. All ages are welcome. No registration required.
Walking Dead Day, 3-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Come celebrate The Walking Dead Day at the Library. A costume contest will be held for the best Walking Dead or zombie-related costume. Enjoy brain cupcakes while you try your hand at The Walking Dead Comic trivia. This is a teen and adult event. Register online at yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5825. Costume contest participants must register online.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews
Comments