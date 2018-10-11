Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Darnell Ivory, above, daughter of the late Cecil A. Ivory, Sr. speaks during the 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes reception in Rock Hill on Wednesday. Cecil Ivory was named as a recipient of the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes. Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr. The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building. Two-year-old Brenden Bizell, right top, looks at photos of the honorees. Marshall Doswell, bottom right, 96, a former editor at The Evening Herald, speaks about the turbulent civil rights era in Rock Hill during the 1960s. – Tracy Kimball Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com