Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The 2018 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes will be announced during a reception, 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. Local Heroes will be honored by a plaque at Freedom Walkway, linking Main Street and the East White Street parking lot. The public walkway features a mural celebrating the rights and freedom of all Americans. The Freedom Walkway was inspired by the Friendship Nine and pays tribute to the people of York County who played a significant role in advancing equality and justice for all citizens while placing themselves at risk of economic, social or even physical retribution. After being on display for a year, the plaques are moved to a permanent location on the first floor of City Hall. Previous classes of Local Heroes include: 2016: Jim Williams (1830-1871), Dr. William W. Fennell (1869-1926), Bobby Plair Sr., and Addelene Austin White; 2017: Brother David Boone (1932-2017), the Rev. Cecil Ivory (1921-1961), Marshall Doswell and Chief Gilbert Blue (1933-2016). The reception is free and open to the public although reservations are requested. Register at 2018freedomwalkway.eventbrite.com. Nominations may be submitted by anyone and honorees are selected by the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes Committee, chaired by Allan Miller, managing partner of OTS Media Group. Nomination forms are available through the Rock Hill Department of Economic & Urban Development. Details: contact Sally Baker, 803-329-5562 or sally.baker@cityofrockhill.com
▪ Shepherd Center of Rock Hill will honor honoring Margaret Hope at its annual luncheon Oct. 18 for her 32 years of service to the center. She has been a volunteer since its inception, in 1986 and has served as an instructor, hostess, fundraiser, board member and almost 20 years as the organization’s treasurer. The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Entertainment will feature a performance by Logan Cosper, a student, soloist featured in many Winthrop University theater productions, including the starring role of Mary Poppins. Cosper is also one of Hope’s grandchildren. Tickets are $25 per person and available by calling Lynn Hope Smith at 864-684-2564 or at The Shepherd Center, 1067 Oakland Ave. RSVP by Oct. 12.
▪ Town of Clover and the Clover Jaycees will host the Clover Auto Show and Fall Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 on South Main Street with live entertainment by Matt Tucker & other local acts. Auto Show registration is $25-45. Two trophys per class will be awarded. There will be vendors and amusements for children. Details: 803-627-1050 or cloverjaycees.org/fall-festival--auto-show
▪ Culture & Heritage Museums will host a 2019 Southern Sound Series Select-your-Seat party, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at McCelvey Center, 212 Jefferson St., York. The concert line up will be announced and Friends of McClevey can reserve seats before tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Non members can join at the party. Friends get a special gift and general CHM membership. Details: chmuseums.org or connect@chmuseums.org.
▪ Boyd Hill Baptist Church Brotherhood will host a Health Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Sandifer Life Building, 315 Glenn St., Rock Hill. There will be free blood pressure checks, flu and pneumonia vaccines, health screening, medication review, health information and free breakfast. Open to the community.
Fundraisers
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church’s annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 (take out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27 (eat-in or take out) at the church on Herndon Avenue, York. Tickets: $10 for a quart of meat sauce or dinner plate. Plates includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets, call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Inaugural fundraiser for Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Beaty Barn, 3102 Pinetuck Lanes, Rock Hill. There will be live music by the Oneppo Brothers and a barbecue. Details or tickets: 803-374-6255.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s Scholarship benefit concert and reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue. Local musicians who will perform in a variety of musical formats include vocalists Alice Craighead, Susanne Okey, and Sallie Pullano; flutist Maury Wilkinson; pianists Lannia Bronola-Dickert and Frank Pullano; guitarists L.H. Dickert and Matthew Johnston. Tickets are $10, available from club members or at the door. All proceeds will benefit local music students.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church’s Children’s Spring and Summer annual consignment sale is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 13, which most items half price at the church on Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill. The sale features quality clothing and accessories, shoes, toys, books, furniture and equipment. Proceeds go to St. John’s WEE School.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents a performed reading of “Harps and Harmonicas,” the story of two women on a road trip to pick up an inherited harp. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets: $18, adults and $13 students. Reservations are recommended. Tickets available at 803-548-8102 or fortmillplayhouse.org.
▪ Palmetto Blue, who will open later this month for Ricky Scaggs in Waterboro, will perform at Allison Creek Bluegrass 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road in York. The group features fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar and bass and some great harmony. Opening act is Lorelei Ross on fiddle. Doors open at 5:30. A food truck is available outside with beverages and desserts inside. Those who play an instrument, come earlier and join the jam session outside. Free admission.
Meetings
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Kenneth Jackson, senior medical liaison with Lundbeck Pharmaceutical will discuss a new treatment for Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (NOH). Details: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments provided.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Catawba Caucus of the South Carolina Sliver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP Youth Council, 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Greater York Chamber of Commerce; general meeting, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the chamber.
Book signings
▪ Martha Manning, author of “My Angel and Me” will have book signings, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avennue; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Shepherd’s Fold Bookstore, 415 Cherry Road and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road.
Clubs
▪ The Lake Wylie Rotary Club participated in the annual fall Riversweep on Lake Wylie, Oct 7. Members who particpated were Michael Hurst, Ed Lindsey, Eddie Lukowski and Anne Violanti were among the 1,000 volunteers who helped remove tons of trash from the Lake.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Megan Hullett, founder and CEO of the Angels in Disguise Program, will speak. New officers are: Jonathan Walker, president; Martha Hinson, president-elect; Keri Wallace, secretary and Leila Long, treasurer. Board of directors: Wanda Simpson, Michael Howell and Brenda Thomas. Past president, Misty Konow.
Reunions
▪ Former Hillcrest Elementary School students, noon Oct. 13 at Tabernacle AMEZ Church , 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The 55th annual Curry Family reunion, Oct. 14 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester with worship at 11 a.m. and a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Details: RPSears@aol.com
▪ Northwestern High School classes of 1978 and 1979 40th reunion on October 12-13. Oct. 12 meet the Northwestern versus Nations Ford football game in District 3 stadium at 7:30 p.m. in the stands to the left of the press box. After the games, meet at Friendly Billiards, 1037 Camden Avenue. The reunion continues at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Rock Hill Country Club. Cost is $50 per person. Send checks to Northwestern Class of 1978, P O Box 37634, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or pay at the door. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net or register on the Facebook page “Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion.”
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Baxter Village YMCA. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
▪ Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 13 and 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.
York County Library
Arts Alive Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 13. Make some art with books and crafts. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 12. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Teen Read Week Celebration- Cinema After Hours, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12. Celebrate Teen Read Week with a good movie, refreshments and fun! Register online or call 803-981-5830. Ages 11-17. Limit 40.
National Chess Day Celebration, 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Celebrate National Chess Day and play in the Rock Hill City Hall Plaza. Members of Charlotte Chess Center and Scholastic Academy will be on hand to offer demonstrations and tips. Offered in partnership with the City of Rock Hill. All ages are welcome. No registration required.
Walking Dead Day, 3-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Come celebrate The Walking Dead Day at the Library. A costume contest will be held for the best Walking Dead or zombie-related costume. Enjoy brain cupcakes while you try your hand at The Walking Dead Comic trivia. This is a teen and adult event. Register online at yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5825. Costume contest participants must register online.
Books & Brew, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Learn about using library resources, check out craft books and hear from brew master Jerod Jones from Rock Hill Brewing Company about the art and craft of beer! Light refreshments with coffee and water provided. Sample tastings for adults with valid ID. Ages 21 and over. Free, Registration required. Visit yclibrary.org or call 981-5858 to register.
Great American Read Gala, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Walk the red carpet dressed as your favorite book character to celebrate the upcoming finale of The Great America Read. Choose a variety of activities inspired by the 100 best-loved books for all ages in America. These activities include a Ready Player One gaming area, Dr. Frankenstein’s Maker Lab, a Harry Potter Escape Room, refreshments with the Mad Hatter, Gatsby’s trivia party, photo booths, and more. Register online at yclibrary.org or call 981-5858.
