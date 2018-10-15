Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program, partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance at the following locations:
Rock Hill: City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston St. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Details:803-980-2079.
York: Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center, 37 Pinckney St Applications will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9. Details: 803-684-1504.
YMCA: Charlotte Avenue Branch, 402 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill.. Applications will be taken 8:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. Details: 803-980-8697.
Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child from birth to 14 years old. Applicants may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. Details: 803-980-8697. To donate: Toys for all ages and $10 gift cards are needed. Last year over 1,800 local children received gifts through this community supported effort.
▪ The 2018 Richburg Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The festival includes food and craft vendors, new children’s amusements, live music, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill with new awards and prizes. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn and Great Falls food pantries. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. Details: townofrichburg@yahoo.com or call 803-789-5484.
▪ The 2018 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes will be announced during a reception, 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Palmetto Room, 150 E. White St., Rock Hill. Local Heroes will be honored by a plaque at Freedom Walkway, linking Main Street and the East White Street parking lot. The public walkway features a mural celebrating the rights and freedom of all Americans. The Freedom Walkway was inspired by the Friendship Nine and pays tribute to the people of York County who played a significant role in advancing equality and justice for all citizens while placing themselves at risk of economic, social or even physical retribution. After being on display for a year, the plaques are moved to a permanent location on the first floor of City Hall. Previous classes of Local Heroes include: 2016: Jim Williams (1830-1871), Dr. William W. Fennell (1869-1926), Bobby Plair Sr., and Addelene Austin White; 2017: Brother David Boone (1932-2017), the Rev. Cecil Ivory (1921-1961), Marshall Doswell and Chief Gilbert Blue (1933-2016). The reception is free and open to the public although reservations are requested. Register at 2018freedomwalkway.eventbrite.com. Nominations may be submitted by anyone and honorees are selected by the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes Committee, chaired by Allan Miller, managing partner of OTS Media Group. Nomination forms are available through the Rock Hill Department of Economic & Urban Development. Details: contact Sally Baker, 803-329-5562 or sally.baker@cityofrockhill.com
At “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 20 hear ghost stories come nightfall from the old plantation’s past at the site in McConnells. Before the sun sets, explore the living history farm and enjoy harvest-time activities including bobbing for apples, scavenger hunts, and corn grinding. Visitors can play outdoor games of pumpkin rolling, ring tossing, relay and sack races. Period-dressed interpreters will be telling ghost stories at various locations throughout the site. Kid-friendly ghost stories will be told from 5-7 p.m. The stories become a bit scarier from 7-9 p.m.; parental discretion is advised. Fiddle music by Nash & Zach, crackling camp fires and marshmallows toasting will set a festive tone. Donuts and cider will be available for purchase. It is recommended that younger children attend early in the day. The site will not open before 3 p.m. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville
Fundraisers
▪ Rock Hill Music Club’s Scholarship benefit concert and reception, 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue. Local musicians who will perform in a variety of musical formats include vocalists Alice Craighead, Susanne Okey, and Sallie Pullano; flutist Maury Wilkinson; pianists Lannia Bronola-Dickert and Frank Pullano; guitarists L.H. Dickert and Matthew Johnston. Tickets are $10, available from club members or at the door. All proceeds will benefit local music students.
▪ Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. The festival includes a bake sale, silent auction, Shabby Chic shop, vendors, stew, barbecue and pumpkin patch. Free admission.
Entertainment
▪ Jesonda Productions and New World Creations Enterprises presents “Stuck,” a gospel stage play that will help break the generational strongholds in yours and your family’s life, at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at McGuirt Auditorium, 801 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Early bird tickets, $30; regular admission, $35 and at the door, $40. Tickets available at jesondaproductions.com. Details: 980-288-8057 or info@jesondaproductions.com
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Oct. 15 Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Kenneth Jackson, senior medical liaison with Lundbeck Pharmaceutical will discuss a new treatment for Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (NOH). Details: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments provided.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Catawba Caucus of the South Carolina Sliver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-684-9288.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP general meeting, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the chamber.
Book signings
▪ Martha Manning, author of “My Angel and Me” will have book signings 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Shepherd’s Fold Bookstore, 415 Cherry Road and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Megan Hullett, founder and CEO of the Angels in Disguise Program, will speak.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Baxter Village YMCA. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
York County Library
Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 15. Play chess or learn to play. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Third Tuesday Book Club, 2-3:15 p.m. Oct. 16 to discuss Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother by Amy Chua.
Game On, 4:30-6 p.m., October 16. An afternoon of board and video gaming using a variety of consoles. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Books & Brew, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Learn about using library resources, check out craft books and hear from brew master Jerod Jones from Rock Hill Brewing Company about the art and craft of beer! Light refreshments with coffee and water provided. Sample tastings for adults with valid ID. Ages 21 and over. Free, Registration required. Visit yclibrary.org or call 981-5858 to register.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 p.m., and 5-6:15 p.m. Oct. 17. Imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888, starting two weeks before each program.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 17. Fandoms of all unite in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more! Appropriate cosplay is welcomed. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Natural Solutions with Essential Oils, 6:30-7:45 Oct, 17. Jennifer from Oils from Every Reason will educate on how essential oils can be used naturally to replace the chemicals used in daily life for cleaning and feeling better. Register at 803-981-5825 or events.yclibrary.org
Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18. Join us as we play a different board game each month! Be on time. Game rules will be taught promptly at 5 p.m. Details: 803-981-5825.
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 19. Join the YCL Walking Club as we get moving around town. The walking group meets the first and third Friday of each month.
Great American Read Gala, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Walk the red carpet dressed as your favorite book character to celebrate the upcoming finale of The Great America Read. Choose a variety of activities inspired by the 100 best-loved books for all ages in America. These activities include a Ready Player One gaming area, Dr. Frankenstein’s Maker Lab, a Harry Potter Escape Room, refreshments with the Mad Hatter, Gatsby’s trivia party, photo booths, and more. Register online at yclibrary.org or call 981-5858.
