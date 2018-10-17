Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The Museum of York County focuses on natural history and some things are just naturally creepy, participants can earn a Bravery Badge by facing your fears at “Spooky Science: Face Your Fears,” 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the museum. Check out preserved specimens such as bats, mice and bones in the Naturalist Center. Wander through the darkened Piedmont Galleries by flashlight. Play a game of phobia trivia. The planetarium features a show that will make your skin crawl. Discover the world of nocturnal birds of prey with the Carolina Raptor Center in the auditorium at noon and 1 p.m. Limited seating; a free-with-admission ticketed event. Multi-sensory experiences are available with A Walk in the Woods and their live creepy critters from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Not-so-scary costumes are encouraged. Food available for purchase. Admission: $8. adults; $7 seniors; $5 ages4- 17 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
▪ United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program, partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance at the following locations:
Rock Hill: City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston St. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Details:803-980-2079.
York: Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center, 37 Pinckney St Applications will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9. Details: 803-684-1504.
YMCA: Charlotte Avenue Branch, 402 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill.. Applications will be taken 8:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. Details: 803-980-8697.
Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child from birth to 14 years old. Applicants may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. Details: 803-980-8697. To donate: Toys for all ages and $10 gift cards are needed. Last year over 1,800 local children received gifts through this community supported effort.
▪ At “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 20 hear ghost stories come nightfall from the old plantation’s past at the site in McConnells. Before the sun sets, explore the living history farm and enjoy harvest-time activities including bobbing for apples, scavenger hunts, and corn grinding. Visitors can play outdoor games of pumpkin rolling, ring tossing, relay and sack races. Period-dressed interpreters will be telling ghost stories at various locations throughout the site. Kid-friendly ghost stories will be told from 5-7 p.m. The stories become a bit scarier from 7-9 p.m.; parental discretion is advised. Fiddle music by Nash & Zach, crackling camp fires and marshmallows toasting will set a festive tone. Donuts and cider will be available for purchase. It is recommended that younger children attend early in the day. The site will not open before 3 p.m. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville
▪ The Highland Ruritan’s Fall Carnival, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Lowrys’ Community Center, 2228 Old York Road, Chester. There will be games, cake walks, wagon rides, bingo for all ages. Games begin at 6:30p.m. with pick up ducks, go fishing, lasso the pumpkin, air cannon pumpkin, pony rides, and pig chasing. Hots dogs, hamburgers, homemade desserts and drinks will be for sale. Proceeds to benefit a needy family in the community. Admission: $2, adults includes a door prize ticket; $1 children includes 10 game tickets, additional tickets 25 cents each. Bingo and cakewalk ticket are 50 cents each. Wagon rides are $1 each. Details: Jane Ellen Cameron, 803-377-3787.
Fundraisers
▪ The fifth annual NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Piedmont Tr-County Walk for 1 in 4 will be 9:15 a.m. Oct. 20 at Cherry Park in Rock Hill. The walk is the annual fundraising event for NAMI Piedmont Tri-County to support groups as well as educational and community programs that support families and individuals living with a mental health condition. All programming is offered at no-cost to participants. Brief remarks and awards begin at 9:30 a.m. with the walk at 9:45 a.m., which is one lap around Cherry Park and is approximately 1.2 miles. Pets on their leashes are welcome.
▪ Circle of Caring Breakfast benefiting The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home will be 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost: $10 per person and free for age 6 and younger. The event includes breakfast, entertainment, teacher testimonials, and a raffle. For tickets call 803-328-6555.
▪ The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Nov. 3 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at starts 10. Participants will complete a two mile walk (there is a one mile option) and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, which begins at 9:45 a.m. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/sc/walk.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church’s annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 (take out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27 (eat-in or take out) at the church on Herndon Avenue, York. Tickets: $10 for a quart of meat sauce or dinner plate. Plates includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets, call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill. The festival includes a bake sale, silent auction, Shabby Chic shop, vendors, stew, barbecue and pumpkin patch. Free admission.
▪ The Patch @ Woodland is open through Oct. 31. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m, weekdays; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For story time and class field trips, please contact the church office at 803-328-1842. Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Entertainment
▪ Jesonda Productions and New World Creations Enterprises presents “Stuck,” a gospel stage play that will help break the generational strongholds in yours and your family’s life, at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at McGuirt Auditorium, 801 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Early bird tickets, $30; regular admission, $35 and at the door, $40. Tickets available at jesondaproductions.com. Details: 980-288-8057 or info@jesondaproductions.com
▪ Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center’s 3rd annual Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Free and open to the public. Those who would like to participate or get information, email kmtccommunity@gmail.com.
Meetings
▪ Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the City Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road. Robin Joas from the City’s Neighborhood Inspections department will speak.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1-2:30 p.m. lunch Oct. 23 in the Oak room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Meeting is 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. John Lafoy, respected golf course architect and expert on Edgefield pottery, will speak. Raised by antique dealers, he was exposed to a wide range of objects and has expanded his knowledge to include musical instruments, art work, coins, knives, and furniture. Members may bring a small item for Lafoy to review.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Tega Cay Country Club for dinner and entertainment. The club is open to Tega Cay residents age 55 and older. Details: Dboots4242@gmail.com.
Book signings
▪ Martha Manning, author of “My Angel and Me” will have book signings 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Shepherd’s Fold Bookstore, 415 Cherry Road and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road., Clover. Recipients must meet USDA income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Little Café, a the Winthrop Commons, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Finley graduates and those who attended are encourages to attend. Those who want to join as associate members are welcome to attend. Details: Charlie Robinson 803-230-3325 or Jim Dunham 704-232-0793.
Volunteers
▪ Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.
York County Library
Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18. Join us as we play a different board game each month! Be on time. Game rules will be taught promptly at 5 p.m. Details: 803-981-5825.
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 19. Join the YCL Walking Club as we get moving around town. The walking group meets the first and third Friday of each month.
Great American Read Gala, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Walk the red carpet dressed as your favorite book character to celebrate the upcoming finale of The Great America Read. Choose a variety of activities inspired by the 100 best-loved books for all ages in America. These activities include a Ready Player One gaming area, Dr. Frankenstein’s Maker Lab, a Harry Potter Escape Room, refreshments with the Mad Hatter, Gatsby’s trivia party, photo booths, and more. Register online at yclibrary.org or call 981-5858.
