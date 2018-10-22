Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The 2018 Catawba Region Re-Entry Job Fair and Expo will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Baxter Hood at York Technical College, 375 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. The expo brings statewide partnerships together to help those with prior criminal backgrounds get jobs. It provides resources and support to help those who are looking for a second chance.
▪ The Gray-Corkerell Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3746, 1404 Crawford Road, Rock Hill will celebrate the ground breaking of its new post at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Seventeen African American veterans who served in the United States military founded the post on Sept. 8, 1938. The post has provided service, support and companionship for hundreds of veterans after separation from the military. Through several generations they have given life to the VFW ritual, for it solemnly binds young and old in the brotherhood of men and women who have fought for America. The post has also served as a meeting place for community functions and provided activities for our youth. Today’s membership is composed of veterans who experienced combat in World War II, The Korean War, The Vietnam War, and the Gulf Wars. We are honored to have members in our ranks who served with Montford Point Marines and the Red Ball Express in World War II.
▪ The Museum of York County focuses on natural history and some things are just naturally creepy, participants can earn a Bravery Badge by facing your fears at “Spooky Science: Face Your Fears,” 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the museum. Check out preserved specimens such as bats, mice and bones in the Naturalist Center. Wander through the darkened Piedmont Galleries by flashlight. Play a game of phobia trivia. The planetarium features a show that will make your skin crawl. Discover the world of nocturnal birds of prey with the Carolina Raptor Center in the auditorium at noon and 1 p.m. Limited seating; a free-with-admission ticketed event. Multi-sensory experiences are available with A Walk in the Woods and their live creepy critters from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Not-so-scary costumes are encouraged. Food available for purchase. Admission: $8. adults; $7 seniors; $5 ages4- 17 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
▪ United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program, partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance at the following locations:
Rock Hill: City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston St. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Details:803-980-2079.
York: Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center, 37 Pinckney St Applications will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9. Details: 803-684-1504.
YMCA: Charlotte Avenue Branch, 402 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill.. Applications will be taken 8:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. Details: 803-980-8697.
Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child from birth to 14 years old. Applicants may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. Details: 803-980-8697. To donate: Toys for all ages and $10 gift cards are needed. Last year over 1,800 local children received gifts through this community supported effort.
▪ The 2018 Richburg Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The festival includes food and craft vendors, new children’s amusements, live music, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill with new awards and prizes. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn and Great Falls food pantries. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. Details: townofrichburg@yahoo.com or call 803-789-5484.
▪ The Highland Ruritan’s Fall Carnival, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Lowrys’ Community Center, 2228 Old York Road, Chester. There will be games, cake walks, wagon rides, bingo for all ages. Games begin at 6:30p.m. with pick up ducks, go fishing, lasso the pumpkin, air cannon pumpkin, pony rides, and pig chasing. Hots dogs, hamburgers, homemade desserts and drinks will be for sale. Proceeds to benefit a needy family in the community. Admission: $2, adults includes a door prize ticket; $1 children includes 10 game tickets, additional tickets 25 cents each. Bingo and cakewalk ticket are 50 cents each. Wagon rides are $1 each. Details: Jane Ellen Cameron, 803-377-3787.
▪ Harvest Fest, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie. The event features a tricked out car show, candy, games, inflatables, music food, rock wall, hay ride and family friendly costume contest. Free and open to the public. Register cars for free at lwchristian.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Love Our Neighbor community event, benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. There will be live music featuring Jim Avett, Flowers Family Bluegrass Band and Raymond Franklin Band. Barbecue will sold, for tickets call 8003-327-4881. The event also includes face painting, a bake sale and drawings by the hour.
▪ Circle of Caring Breakfast benefiting The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home will be 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost: $10 per person and free for age 6 and younger. The event includes breakfast, entertainment, teacher testimonials, and a raffle. For tickets call 803-328-6555.
▪ The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Nov. 3 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at starts 10. Participants will complete a two mile walk (there is a one mile option) and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, which begins at 9:45 a.m. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/sc/walk.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church’s annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 (take out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27 (eat-in or take out) at the church on Herndon Avenue, York. Tickets: $10 for a quart of meat sauce or dinner plate. Plates includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets, call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ The Patch @ Woodland is open through Oct. 31. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m, weekdays; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For story time and class field trips, please contact the church office at 803-328-1842. Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Entertainment
▪ Flutist, Angela Massey and pianist, Miles Massicotte will present “Evening in the Mountains,” at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Purity Presbyterian Church at 135 Wylie St. in Chester. A native of Spartanburg, Massey has performed numerous recitals across the Unites States and abroad in England, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, and Switzerland. She serves as the founder and artistic director of the Astralis Chamber Ensemble and holds a flute and piccolo position with the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra. Massicotte has been invited to perform in venues such as the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, Ives Concert Hall, and Infinity Hall. On the international stage, he has performed in Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and the Czech Republic. The program will include the most requested composition from Massey’s performances, Ian Clarke’s “Orange Dawn,” as well as a work by Daniel Kelley, Romance by Amy Beach and the exhilirating Suite by Charles Marie Widor. Free and open to the public. Donations encouraged to support the Chester Ministerial Association Food Pantry.
▪ Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Choir will host “Commanded Prayze,” a 10-year reunion concert featuring Grammy Award winner Le’Andria Johson and special guest Mother Jean Skeeters, 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. General admission, $15 ($20 at the door); preferred seating, $25 and VIP meet and greet, $50. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. General admission tickets also available at Taylor’s Soul Food.
▪ Jesonda Productions and New World Creations Enterprises presents “Stuck,” a gospel stage play that will help break the generational strongholds in yours and your family’s life, at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at McGuirt Auditorium, 801 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Early bird tickets, $30; regular admission, $35 and at the door, $40. Tickets available at jesondaproductions.com. Details: 980-288-8057 or info@jesondaproductions.com
▪ Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Morningside of Rock Hill, 1830 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Best Halloween costume prizes for those who would like to participate. RSVP to Kay G. Lee at Regency Hospice, 803-517-2021.
▪ Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center’s 3rd annual Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Free and open to the public. Those who would like to participate or get information, email kmtccommunity@gmail.com.
Meetings
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, 1-2:30 p.m. lunch Oct. 23 in the Oak room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Meeting is 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. John Lafoy, respected golf course architect and expert on Edgefield pottery, will speak. Raised by antique dealers, he was exposed to a wide range of objects and has expanded his knowledge to include musical instruments, art work, coins, knives, and furniture. Members may bring a small item for Lafoy to review.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Tega Cay Country Club for dinner and entertainment. The club is open to Tega Cay residents age 55 and older. Details: Dboots4242@gmail.com.
▪ Veteran’s Aid and Attendance Seminar, noon Nov. 6 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Lunch provided. RSVP by Nov. 1 to Sophia Williams 803-207-8000.
Health care
▪ Kick off National Diabetes Awareness Month with Piedmont Medical Center’s annual Diabetes Bazaar, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 in the Women’s Tower. The free event features speakers, education materials, information on self-management, health screenings, refreshments and children’s activities. Register at 833-388-5249 or mypmc.com/diabetesevent.
▪ Veterans and active military members can schedule free simple dental work for Nov. 12 at the office of Dr. Aisha Moore in Rock Hill. Services include one simple extraction, cleaning or one filling. Appointments must be scheduled by Nov. 8 by calling 803-329-4746. Bring your military ID and driver’s license. All paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road., Clover. Recipients must meet USDA income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Little Café, a the Winthrop Commons, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Finley graduates and those who attended are encourages to attend. Those who want to join as associate members are welcome to attend. Details: Charlie Robinson 803-230-3325 or Jim Dunham 704-232-0793.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.
Volunteers
▪ Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.
York County Library
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Drop-in stitching group for all skill levels. No registration required.
Parent & Teen Game Night, Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22. An evening of board games, video games, and other monthly challenges. Dinner provided and younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17, with caregiver. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Escape Room, 5-5:45 p.m. or 6-6:45 p.m. Oct. 23. Think you have what it takes to break out of the Rock Hill Escape Room? Show off those detective skills as you solve challenging puzzles to escape before time runs out. Choose from one of two time slots. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Ages 11-17.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Rock Hill Writers, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Writers of all subjects and genres are invited to share and discuss their writing. Details: garrett.urban@yclibrary.org.
Genealogy Brick Wall Busters, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Bust through that genealogy brick wall with these tips to get your research back on track and ancestors out from the shadows. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
