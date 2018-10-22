Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

The Woodland United Methodist Church on North Cherry Road in Rock Hill has their annual Pumpkin Patch open through Halloween. The proceeds from pumpkin sales go to support youth mission trips in the summer. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m, weekdays; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. Andy Burriss aburriss@heraldonline.com