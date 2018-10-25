Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ “Boo-seum at the Museum” will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-2121. The event was scheduled for the Main Street Children’s Museum, which is temporarily closed due to water damage.
▪ The Museum of York County focuses on natural history and some things are just naturally creepy, participants can earn a Bravery Badge by facing your fears at “Spooky Science: Face Your Fears,” 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the museum. Check out preserved specimens such as bats, mice and bones in the Naturalist Center. Wander through the darkened Piedmont Galleries by flashlight. Play a game of phobia trivia. The planetarium features a show that will make your skin crawl. Discover the world of nocturnal birds of prey with the Carolina Raptor Center in the auditorium at noon and 1 p.m. Limited seating; a free-with-admission ticketed event. Multi-sensory experiences are available with A Walk in the Woods and their live creepy critters from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Not-so-scary costumes are encouraged. Food available for purchase. Admission: $8. adults; $7 seniors; $5 ages4- 17 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
▪ United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program, partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance at the following locations:
Rock Hill: City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston St. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Details:803-980-2079.
York: Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center, 37 Pinckney St Applications will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9. Details: 803-684-1504.
YMCA: Charlotte Avenue Branch, 402 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill.. Applications will be taken 8:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. Details: 803-980-8697.
Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child from birth to 14 years old. Applicants may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. Details: 803-980-8697. To donate: Toys for all ages and $10 gift cards are needed. Last year over 1,800 local children received gifts through this community supported effort.
▪ The 2018 Richburg Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The festival includes food and craft vendors, new children’s amusements, live music, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill with new awards and prizes. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn and Great Falls food pantries. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. Details: townofrichburg@yahoo.com or call 803-789-5484.
▪ The Highland Ruritan’s Fall Carnival, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Lowrys’ Community Center, 2228 Old York Road, Chester. There will be games, cake walks, wagon rides, bingo for all ages. Games begin at 6:30p.m. with pick up ducks, go fishing, lasso the pumpkin, air cannon pumpkin, pony rides, and pig chasing. Hots dogs, hamburgers, homemade desserts and drinks will be for sale. Proceeds to benefit a needy family in the community. Admission: $2, adults includes a door prize ticket; $1 children includes 10 game tickets, additional tickets 25 cents each. Bingo and cakewalk ticket are 50 cents each. Wagon rides are $1 each. Details: Jane Ellen Cameron, 803-377-3787.
▪ Harvest Fest, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie. The event features a tricked out car show, candy, games, inflatables, music food, rock wall, hay ride and family friendly costume contest. Free and open to the public. Register cars for free at lwchristian.com.
Fundraisers
▪ The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Nov. 3 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at starts 10. Participants will complete a two mile walk (there is a one mile option) and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, which begins at 9:45 a.m. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/sc/walk.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church’s annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 (take out only) and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27 (eat-in or take out) at the church on Herndon Avenue, York. Tickets: $10 for a quart of meat sauce or dinner plate. Plates includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets, call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ The 10th annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza, benefiting Keystone Substance Abuse, will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Events at Manchester, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. Ticket are $40 per person or $75 per couple. The event includes live music, a tasting of chocolate creations, silent auction, chef demonstration and catered dinner. For tickets call, 803-324-4118.
Entertainment
▪ The U.S. Navy Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 as part of the Performing Arts Series at Clover School District Auditorium. Formed in 1969, this 18 member group continues the big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. As a versatile and relevant musical organization, the Commodores write and arrange much of their vast library of music. Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements, as well as fresh new instrumental music. Admission is free but tickets are required. For tickets, call 803-222-8018.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play centers on a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at www.fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
▪ Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Choir will host “Commanded Prayze,” a 10-year reunion concert featuring Grammy Award winner Le’Andria Johson and special guest Mother Jean Skeeters, 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. General admission, $15 ($20 at the door); preferred seating, $25 and VIP meet and greet, $50. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. General admission tickets also available at Taylor’s Soul Food.
▪ Jesonda Productions and New World Creations Enterprises presents “Stuck,” a gospel stage play that will help break the generational strongholds in yours and your family’s life, at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at McGuirt Auditorium, 801 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Early bird tickets, $30; regular admission, $35 and at the door, $40. Tickets available at jesondaproductions.com. Details: 980-288-8057 or info@jesondaproductions.com
Meetings
▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. John Lafoy, respected golf course architect and expert on Edgefield pottery, will speak. Raised by antique dealers, he was exposed to a wide range of objects and has expanded his knowledge to include musical instruments, art work, coins, knives, and furniture. Members may bring a small item for Lafoy to review.
▪ MaxAbilities of York County, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general and youth council meeting, 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ Veteran’s Aid and Attendance Seminar, noon Nov. 6 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Lunch provided. RSVP by Nov. 1 to Sophia Williams 803-207-8000.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Veterans Day Party,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. =DJ will be Steve Coley. Food will be provide by club members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests and veterans will be admitted free.
Health care
▪ Veterans and active military members can schedule free simple dental work for Nov. 12 at the office of Dr. Aisha Moore in Rock Hill. Services include one simple extraction, cleaning or one filling. Appointments must be scheduled by Nov. 8 by calling 803-329-4746. Bring your military ID and driver’s license. All paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Hunger relief
▪ Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road., Clover. Recipients must meet USDA income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging 803-329-9670.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 reunion meeting, 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Cyclone Restaurant, Chester. All classmates invited. Details: Diane Hooper Wilmore, 803-385-6985 or Bertha Rhinehart Sims, 803-209-2523 or Yolanda Atkinson Feaster, 803-984-0732.
Send news and photos (JPEGs) to communitynews
Comments