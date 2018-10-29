Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events
▪ The Studio Artists Showcase is on display, Nov. 2-17 in the Dalton Gallery at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. This unique exhibit explores the works created by the artists working within the studios at the Center for the Arts and Gettys Art Center. With more than 20 artists in the studios, this group show features artwork that represents a wide variety of media. Many of the artists show their work in galleries across the United States and have pieces in private collections around the world. The Studio Artists Showcase is a preview of what patrons will discover when visiting studios when the artists welcome the public into their open studios during Art Party, Nov. 15-17. Also during the reception will be the Competitive Portrait Drawing from 6-7 p.m.. Sixteen artists compete in pairs of two to complete a model’s portrait in five minutes. The model in each pairing choses the winner. Details: yorkcountyarts.org/studioartists.
▪ Second annual Local Author Fair, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Rock Hill library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. Sixteen local authors will display their literary works including poetry, children’s books, fiction and non-fiction. Authors will be on hand to sell and sign their books as they answer any questions aspiring writers might have. No registration required. Details: 803-981-5825.
▪ Shane’s Rib Shack of Rock Hill will honor active and retired members of the armed forces with 150 free meals, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the VFW Post 2889, 732 W. Main St. The event is part of the company’s Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 4-11. Details: shanesribshack.com/ShanesSalutes.
▪ The annual Tribute to Veterans at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden, will be 10 a.m. Nov. 9. This patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The event is free and open to the public. The Veterans Garden ison Edgemont Avenue in Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-5620.
▪ “Boo-seum at the Museum” will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-2121. The event was scheduled for the Main Street Children’s Museum, which is temporarily closed due to water damage.
▪ United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program, partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance at the following locations:
Rock Hill: City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston St. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Details:803-980-2079.
York: Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center, 37 Pinckney St Applications will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2, and Nov. 9. Details: 803-684-1504.
YMCA: Charlotte Avenue Branch, 402 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill.. Applications will be taken 8:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. Details: 803-980-8697.
Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child from birth to 14 years old. Applicants may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. Details: 803-980-8697. To donate: Toys for all ages and $10 gift cards are needed. Last year over 1,800 local children received gifts through this community supported effort.
▪ “Soldiers, the Enslaved and Civilians,” presents a trilogy of scenarios that aims to tell an inclusive story of the Brattonsville community in McConnells during the Civil War. Working with a community advisory committee consisting of scholars, military reenactors, and descendants of individuals enslaved on the Bratton Plantation, Historic Brattonsville has created a two-day event to align more closely with the mission of telling the story of the Brattonsville community during the Civil War. The event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4. Other activities include historical demonstrations of sewing, cooking, blacksmithing, civilian archery, and cannon and rifle firing. Children of all ages can take part in hands-on military drill demonstrations. Nov. 3, CHM historian Michael Scoggins presents two programs using Bratton family historical records to explore the war’s impact on the Brattonsville community. Original Victorian mourning artifacts will be on display. Live music of the era will be performed by Pickin’ Pearls. Food concessions will be available for purchase. A 19th-century church service will be held at 10:30 on Sunday morning. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors age 60 and older; $6, ages4-17 and free to members and age 3 and younger. Details: www.chmuseums.org/brattonsville/ or call 803-684-2327.
Fundraisers
▪ Clover Woman’s Club Game/Card party and brunch will be 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Clover School District Office, 604 Bethel St. There will be door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets: $15. Details: Mary Baird, 803-831-9454 or Ann Tkach, 704-651-5759. Proceeds to the Clover Woman’s Club scholarship fund.
▪ Love Our Neighbor community event, benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. There will be live music featuring Jim Avett, Flowers Family Bluegrass Band and Raymond Franklin Band. Barbecue will sold, for tickets call 8003-327-4881. The event also includes face painting, a bake sale and drawings by the hour.
▪ Circle of Caring Breakfast benefiting The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home will be 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost: $10 per person and free for age 6 and younger. The event includes breakfast, entertainment, teacher testimonials, and a raffle. For tickets call 803-328-6555.
▪ The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Nov. 3 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at starts 10. Participants will complete a two mile walk (there is a one mile option) and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, which begins at 9:45 a.m. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/sc/walk.
▪ The 10th annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza, benefiting Keystone Substance Abuse, will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Events at Manchester, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. Ticket are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Attendees will enjoy chocolate confections, buffet dinner, chocolate fountain, chocolate tastings, giveaways, live music, as well as a live and silent auction. It also will feature the Chocolate Throwdown, where local culinary students battle it out to see who has the best chocolate dessert. For tickets:chocolatefestyc.org, any Keystone location or call, 803-324-4118.
▪ Humane Society of York County and PAWSability Thrift Shop will open its Christmas Shop, Nov. 1-Dec. 27 at Big Fireworks distribution offices, 2203 Deerfield Drive, Fort Mill. There will be 3,100 square feet of holiday decorations, dog and cat items, sports items, holiday china, craft supplies and holiday clothing and accessories. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. To donate or volunteer: Elaine Siegel, 803-517-2091/
Entertainment
▪ Culture & Heritage Museums announced its 2019 Southern Sound Series with a twist: “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair, features a food truck and live music prior to the show. Beginning two hours before show time, food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. The 2019 Southern Sound Series lineup includes:
The Travelin’ McCourys, Jan 12. Brothers Ronnie and Rob McCoury push the genre forward in the tradition of their legendary father, Del McCoury. Fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and guitarist Cody Kilby joined the brothers in 2009 to form the Travelin’ McCourys. Ronnie was awarded IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year for eight years in a row. The Travelin’ McCourys were awarded Instrumental Group of the Year in 2018 by IBMA. The band released their self-titled debut album in May 2018.
The Gibson Brothers, Feb. 15. The Gibson Brothers have received an endless number of awards as songwriters, vocalists, instrumentalists and entertainers from the International Bluegrass Music Association and from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Since their studio debut in 1994, the band has 14 albums including “Mockingbird,” which is to be released in November 2018.
The SteelDrivers, March 9. “Bluegrass with a rock-n-roll edge” is how the SteelDrivers’ singer, songwriter and fiddler Tammy Rogers describes their music. With new singer and guitar picker Kelvin Damrell on board, the SteelDrivers return to the McCelvey stage after a sell-out performance during the 2017 Southern Sound Series. The SteelDrivers won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2016 for “The Muscle Shoals Recordings.”
Sierra Hull, April 13. A virtuoso mandolin-player with a lustrous voice, Hull returns for an encore Southern Sound Series performance. A child prodigy who was born and raised in Tennessee, Hull was mentored by Alison Krauss. Hull was the first female to be named Mandolin Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association; she’s received that honor twice since.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Vittles & Fiddles begins at 5:30 p.m. on day of concert. Tickets: 2019 Southern Sound Series tickets will be available at chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries for the general public Oct. 31. Friends of McCelvey can reserve seats now. Email agray@chmuseums.org or call 803-909-7242 to become a 2019 Friend of McCelvey.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play centers on a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at www.fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
▪Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Morningside of Rock Hill, 1830 W. Main St., Rock Hill. Best Halloween costume prizes for those who would like to participate. RSVP to Kay G. Lee at Regency Hospice, 803-517-2021.
▪ Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center’s 3rd annual Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Free and open to the public. Those who would like to participate or get information, email kmtccommunity@gmail.com.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts the Rock Hill Biking Bonanza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center cycling venues in Riverwalk. The day will be filled with action packed racing along with an event party, classic bicycle show, guided rides along the river, and the opportunity to ride on the race tracks. Bring your bike and helmet. Attendance and parking are free. The complete event list on the inaugural Rock Hill MTB Challenge is at www.cityofrockhill.com/bonanza. Details: 803-326-2479.
Meetings
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ Veteran’s Aid and Attendance Seminar, noon Nov. 6 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Lunch provided. RSVP by Nov. 1 to Sophia Williams 803-207-8000.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Veterans Day Party,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. =DJ will be Steve Coley. Food will be provide by club members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests and veterans will be admitted free.
Health care
▪ Veterans and active military members can schedule free simple dental work for Nov. 12 at the office of Dr. Aisha Moore in Rock Hill. Services include one simple extraction, cleaning or one filling. Appointments must be scheduled by Nov. 8 by calling 803-329-4746. Bring your military ID and driver’s license. All paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Volunteer
Habitat for Humanity of York County is seeking men and women skilled in construction to assist with building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Join our Construction Leaders Team as we serve those who partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
York County Library
Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, and other coloring tools provided or bring your own favorites. Light refreshments. Bring a bag lunch and relax as you color! Adults only, please. Register online or call 902-981-5845.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Help select materials for the Young Adult Collection and plan events for your peers. Volunteer time is given for your participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
RHPD Got Game, 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Join members of the Rock Hill Police Department for an afternoon of board and video games on a variety of different consoles. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Sensory Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences, and playtime for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Ages 11 and under, with an adult. No registration required.
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Nov. 2. Join the YCL Walking Club. First Friday of the month meet in the main entrance of the library. Third Friday of the month the group meets at a local park.
Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Complete list of programs at yclibrary.org.
