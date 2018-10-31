Weekend events you don’t want to miss in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today we introduce our calendar in a new format for The Herald. Each Thursday and Sunday we will highlight key events for the weekend and the coming week, respectively. For a more complete list of calendar events, go to heraldonline.com.
Meet the authors
Second annual Local Author Fair, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Rock Hill library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. Sixteen local authors will display their literary works of poetry, children’s books, fiction and non-fiction. Authors will sell and sign their books. No registration is required. Details: 803-981-5825.
Take a bike ride
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism hosts Rock Hill Biking Bonanza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Rock Hill Outdoor Center cycling venues in Riverwalk. The day offers racing and an event party, classic bicycle show, guided rides along the river and the opportunity to ride on the race tracks. Bring your bike and helmet. Attendance and parking are free. The complete event list on the inaugural Rock Hill MTB Challenge is at cityofrockhill.com/bonanza. Details: 803-326-2479.
See a play
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and 3 p.m. Nov.4. Performance dates also are Nov. 9-11 and 16-18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play is about a down-on-his-luck artist, who works nights as a fry cook, and a chic, wealthy woman who go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.orgor 803-548-8102. Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza, or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St.
Audition for a play
Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for it’s February production of “SNAPSHOTS: a musical scrapbook” will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3. Auditions also will be Nov. 10. All auditions are only by appointment at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Call 718-683-4523. The play will run Feb. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Learn about local history
“Soldiers, the Enslaved and Civilians,” presents a trilogy of scenarios to tell the story of Brattonsville during the Civil War, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4. Historical demonstrations include sewing, cooking, blacksmithing, archery, and cannon and rifle firing. On Saturday, Culture & Heritage Museums historian Michael Scoggins will present two programs using Bratton family historical records to explore the war’s impact on Brattonsville. A 19th Century church service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Original Victorian mourning artifacts will be on display. Live music of the era will be performed by Pickin’ Pearls. Food will be on sale. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors age 60 and older; $6, ages4-17. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville or 803-684-2327.
Breakfast for benefit
Circle of Caring Breakfast, which benefits The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home, is 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Cost: $10 per person, and free for age 6 and younger. The event includes breakfast, entertainment, teacher testimonials and a raffle. Tickets: 803-328-6555.
Clover scholarship party
Clover Woman’s Club Game/Card party and brunch will be 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. at the Clover School District Office, 604 Bethel St. There will be door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets: $15. Details: Mary Baird, 803-831-9454 or Ann Tkach, 704-651-5759. Proceeds to the Clover Woman’s Club scholarship fund.
Special events
Habitat for Humanity Community Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main St., Rock Hill, celebrates 30 years of building homes. Breakfast is complimentary and provided by First Presbyterian. RSVP by Nov. 2. Details: 803-985-9244 or habitat@yorkcountyhabitat.org.
The 10th annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza, benefiting Keystone Substance Abuse, is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Events at Manchester, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. Ticket are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Attendees will enjoy chocolate confections, buffet dinner, chocolate fountain, chocolate tastings, giveaways, live music, and a live and silent auction. It also will feature the Chocolate Throwdown, where local culinary students battle to see who has the best chocolate dessert. For tickets:chocolatefestyc.org, any Keystone location or call, 803-324-4118.
Shane’s Rib Shack of Rock Hill will honor active and retired members of the armed forces with 150 free meals, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the VFW Post 2889, 732 W. Main St. The event is part of the company’s Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 4-11. Details: shanesribshack.com/ShanesSalutes.
The annual Tribute to Veterans at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden, will be 10 a.m. Nov. 9. This patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The event is free and open to the public. The Veterans Garden ison Edgemont Avenue in Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-5620.
Fundraisers
Love Our Neighbor community event to benefit the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. There will be live music featuring Jim Avett, Flowers Family Bluegrass Band and Raymond Franklin Band. Barbecue will sold, for tickets call 803-327-4881. The event also includes face painting, a bake sale and drawings by the hour.
The Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect Baptist Church is having a non perishable food drive Thursday-Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.
The United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church are taking orders for its annual Holiday Pie Sale. Pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, egg custard, pecan, apple, chocolate nut and peanut butter will be available. Pies can be picked up 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 in the Bethel gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. Details or to order: 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797.
Meetings
The York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Chamber of Commerce of Greater York, 23 E. Liberty St. in York. Park in library parking lot and enter the side door of the chamber building. The topic is “Anatomy of a Deed and Uses in Genealogy.” Many family researchers do not consider deeds when doing their work, and unlocking the mysteries of deeds can open new lines of research. Janelle Dixon of Clover will lead the discussion and will teach about chains, links, and poles; grantors and grantees; and clues to look for in deeds. The meeting is free and open to the public.
York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited to come talk, mingle, and make new friends. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
Veteran’s Aid and Attendance Seminar, noon Nov. 6 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Lunch provided. RSVP by Nov. 1 to Sophia Williams 803-207-8000.
Clubs
Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Veterans Day Party,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. DJ will be Steve Coley. Food will be provide by club members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests and veterans will be admitted free.
York County Newcomers, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Patti Panetti with Rock Hill Parks and Recreation Department will speak. This will be the club’s “Friendsgiving” Celebration with a turkey dinner catered by Waiter’s Choice. Cost: $16. Reservations are required by 10 p.m. Tuesday. RSVP to Karen Nance at 803-810-4233 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Nov. 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave. featuring a program by Northwestern High School Troubadour Singers. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.
Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road with fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Samantha Kriegshauser, director of operations at Adult Enrichment Programs, will speak and discuss changes with the High Five Club.
Health care
Kick off National Diabetes Awareness Month with Piedmont Medical Center’s annual Diabetes Bazaar, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Nov3 in the Women’s Tower. The free event features speakers, education materials, information on self-management, health screenings, refreshments and children’s activities. Register at 833-388-5249 or mypmc.com/diabetesevent.
Veterans and active military members can schedule free simple dental work for Nov. 12 at the office of Dr. Aisha Moore in Rock Hill. Services include one simple extraction, cleaning or one filling. Appointments must be scheduled by Nov. 8 by calling 803-329-4746. Bring your military ID and driver’s license. All paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Book signing
Martha Manning, author of “My Angel and Me” will have abook signing 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road.
Reunions
Volunteer
Habitat for Humanity of York County is seeking men and women skilled in construction to assist with building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Join our Construction Leaders Team as we serve those who partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.
York County Library
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Friday. Join the YCL Walking Club. First Friday of the month meet in the main entrance of the library. Third Friday of the month the group meets at a local park.
Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Complete list of programs at yclibrary.org.
For more events, meetings, club news, reunions, volunteer opportunities, fundraisers, entertainment go to heraldonlilne.com.
