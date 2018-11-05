Events you don’t want to miss this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today we introduce our calendar in a new format for The Herald. Each Sunday we will highlight key events only for the coming week. For a more complete list of calendar events, go to heraldonline.com.
Unlock the mystery of deeds
The York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Chamber of Commerce of Greater York, 23 E. Liberty St., York. The topic is “Anatomy of a Deed and Uses in Genealogy,” led by Janelle Dixon of Clover. Learn about chains, links and poles; grantors and grantees; and clues to look for in deeds. Free and open to the public.
A chocolate lovers paradise
The 10th annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza, benefiting Keystone Substance Abuse, is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Events at Manchester, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Enjoy chocolate confections, buffet dinner, chocolate fountain, chocolate tastings, giveaways, live music and a silent auction. There also will be a Chocolate Throwdown, where local culinary students battle to see who has the best chocolate dessert. For tickets: chocolatefestyc.org or 803-324-4118.
Veterans tribute
The annual Tribute to Veterans at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden is at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Edgemont Avenue, Rock Hill. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5620.
Artists showcase
“Tap Into the Arts” will highlight visual and performing art from area adults with intellectual disabilities, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Carhartt Hall at the Cotton Factory, 300 Chatham Ave., Rock Hill. Artists will display their work in watercolor, photography, hand-built and wheel pottery, and other items. Some artwork will be on sale. The Rock Hill PRT Praise Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. The event is presented by Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and Area 11 Special Olympics. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5659 or email wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.
Briarhoppers at Allison Creek
Allison Creek Bluegrass will feature the famous WBT Briarhoppers at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with an open, outdoor jam session beginning at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on the grounds and desserts inside. The Briarhoppers are the oldest continuous playing bluegrass band made famous by WBT Radio featuring guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo and bass. Free and open to the public.
Get a start on shopping
Nation Ford High School drama club’s 6th annual Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the school’s indoor commons, 1400 A.O. Jones Blvd., Fort Mill. The event includes vendors, crafters, artisans, raffles, food trucks and free pictures with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Details: NFHSHolidayBazaar@gmail.com.
Concert for veterans
The combined choirs of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour and Woodland Methodist Church, Rock Hill, will present a concert in honor of veterans at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 followed by an Evensong Service at Church of Our Saviour, 144 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. The Woodland Bell Choir will open the concert with a patriotic medley. An offering will be taken to benefit the Rock Hill chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Open to the community.
Run Brattonsville’s trails
The Kudzu Trail Race begins and ends at Hightower Hall at Brattonsville in McConnells. The race begins 8 a.m. Nov. 10 and offers 5k and 8k routes. Registration, which includes T-shirt and race bag, is $30 until Nov. 4, and $35 after. Online registration ends at midnight Nov. 8. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. The event takes place rain or shine. No refunds. Register at runsignup.com/Race/SC/McConnells/KudzuTrailRace. Packet pick is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, and morning of the event at 7 a.m.
Barbecue benefit for Bethel’s men’s center
Love Our Neighbor community event, benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. There will be live music featuring Jim Avett, Flowers Family Bluegrass Band and Raymond Franklin Band. Barbecue will sold. The event also includes face painting, a bake sale and drawings every the hour. For tickets: 803-327-4881.
Amy Ray at The Sylvia
Amy Ray, who performed with the Indigo Girls, and her band will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St., York. Danielle Howle will open. Ray straddles the personal and political in her songs, writing from the viewpoint of a progressive, gay Southerner who’s proud of her heritage. Details: facebook.com/SylviaTheater.
Military appreciation
Shane’s Rib Shack of Rock Hill honors active and retired members of the armed forces with 150 free meals, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the VFW Post 2889, 732 W. Main St. The event is part of the company’s Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 4-11. Details: shanesribshack.com/ShanesSalutes.
Food drive for Manna House
Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect Baptist Church hosts a nonperishable food drive through Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.
Order pie
The United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church are taking orders for its annual Holiday Pie Sale. Pies can be picked up 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 in the Bethel gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. To order: 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797.
Other events this week
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play is about a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman who go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
Meetings
▪ Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.
▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP Youth Council, 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Chamber of Commerce of Greater York.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
Clubs
▪ York County Newcomers, make reservations by 1- p.m. Nov. 6 for the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Patti Panetti with Rock Hill Parks and Recreation Department will speak. This will be the club’s “Friendsgiving” Celebration with a turkey dinner catered by Waiter’s Choice. Cost: $16. RSVP: 803-810-4233 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road with fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Samantha Kriegshauser, director of operations at Adult Enrichment Programs, will discuss changes with the High Five Club.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Nov. 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., featuring Northwestern High School Troubadour Singers. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.
▪ Tega Cay Lions Club, 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at Tega Cay Clubhouse, Glennon Center, Molokai Drive. Deborah Aitken will discuss Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans Breakfast served. Details: 352-653-9385
Auditions
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its February production, “SNAPSHOTS: a musical scrapbook,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10, by appointment only, at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Call 718-683-4523 for an appointment. Play runs February 8-10, 15- 17 and 22-24. Details: fortmillplayhouse.orgg or call 803-548-8102.
Health care
▪ Veterans and active military members can schedule free simple dental work for Nov. 12 at the office of Dr. Aisha Moore in Rock Hill. Services include one simple extraction, cleaning or one filling. Appointments must be scheduled by Nov. 8 by calling 803-329-4746. Bring your military ID and driver’s license. All paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Volunteer
▪ Habitat for Humanity of York County seeks skilled construction help for building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
▪ Regency Hospice needs volunteers to visit, do activities, share musical talent and special hobbies with patients and residents in their home and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021.
York County Library
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Join the drop-in stitching group. All skill levels welcome. Bring a lunch or snacks. No registration required.
R & B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. Nov. 5. Give your body a healthy and enjoyable workout with instructor Rhonda Belton. Register online or call 803-981-5858.
Come Write In: National Novel Writing Month, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 6. Bring laptops, paper and pens to enjoy the company of fellow writers while you work on your next masterpiece. Light refreshments provided. Those competing in NaNoWriMo who complete the 50,000 goal by midnight Nov. 31 will be eligible for a drawing on Dec. 3 for a gift card.
Let’s All Be Thankful Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 6. Enjoy food, books and activities about thankfulness. Age 11 and younger, accompanied by an adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Library for All, 5-6:15 p.m. Nov. 7. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers are also welcome. Ages 11-17. Registration not required.
Genealogy Class: Wills & Probate, Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. In this recurring class on genealogy, learn where to locate wills and other probate records and the information they provide for your family history. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Breakout, 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Work as a team to solve a series of puzzles and riddles, using clues, hints, and strategy to escape the room before your time is up. Ages 9-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 9. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Library After Hours, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9. Come for an evening of gaming, crafts, robotics, Nerf wars and more. A signed parental permission form and emergency contact information is required. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Let’s All Be Thankful Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 10. Enjoy food, books and activities about thankfulness. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Comments