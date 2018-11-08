9 events you don’t want to miss this weekend in York County

EDITOR’S NOTE: Thursday’s calendar, in its new format, will highlight events for the coming weekend. Each Sunday we will highlight key events only for the coming week.

Be Scots-Irish for a weekend

The 22nd annual Clover Highland Games open Nov. 9 with Ceilidh, a community block party with food and music, 5-8:30 p.m. at Boyd Tire and Appliance, 110 N. Main St. SYR, a Celtic Folk Rock band from Columbia, will perform. Free and open to the public. The Heavy Athletics games are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Blue Eagle Academy, corner of Knox Street and Memorial Drive. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. There will be herding events, a Kid’s Glen and musical entertainment. Whiskey tastings will be both evenings. Admission to the games is $5, age 12 and older; $3, seniors and veterans, $3. Rain or shine. Details: 803-222-3321 or cloverhighlandgames.com.

Amanda Ford throws the light hammer at Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival in this 2016 file photo Jeff Sochko Herald file photo

Take in a comedy

Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play is about a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman who go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza, or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.

Veterans tribute

The annual Tribute to Veterans at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden is at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Edgemont Avenue, Rock Hill. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5620.

Artists showcase

“Tap Into the Arts” highlights visual and performing art from area adults with intellectual disabilities, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Carhartt Hall at the Cotton Factory, 300 Chatham Ave., Rock Hill. Artists will display their work in watercolor, photography, hand-built and wheel pottery, and other items. Some artwork will be for sale. The Rock Hill PRT Praise Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. The event is presented by Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and Area 11 Special Olympics. Free and open to the public. Details: 803-329-5659 or email wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.

The WBT Briarhoppers perform in this 2014 file photo at the Grand Ole McCelvey in York. Herald file photo Culture & Heritage Museums

Briarhoppers at Allison Creek

Allison Creek Bluegrass will feature the famous WBT Briarhoppers at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with an open, outdoor jam session beginning at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on the grounds and desserts inside. The Briarhoppers are the oldest continuous playing bluegrass band made famous by WBT Radio featuring guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo and bass. Free and open to the public.

Get a start on shopping

Nation Ford High School drama club’s 6th annual Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the school’s indoor commons, 1400 A.O. Jones Blvd., Fort Mill. The event includes vendors, crafters, artisans, raffles, food trucks and free pictures with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Details: NFHSHolidayBazaar@gmail.com.

Concert for veterans

The combined choirs of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour and Woodland Methodist Church, Rock Hill, will present a concert in honor of veterans at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 followed by an Evensong Service at Church of Our Saviour, 144 Caldwell St., Rock Hill. The Woodland Bell Choir will open the concert with a patriotic medley. An offering will be taken to benefit the Rock Hill chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Open to the community.

Run Brattonsville’s trails

The Kudzu Trail Race begins and ends at Hightower Hall at Brattonsville in McConnells. The race begins 8 a.m. Nov. 10 and offers 5k and 8k routes. Registration, which includes T-shirt and race bag, is $30 until Nov. 4, and $35 after. Online registration ends at midnight Nov. 8. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. The event takes place rain or shine. No refunds. Register at runsignup.com/Race/SC/McConnells/KudzuTrailRace. Packet pick is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, and morning of the event at 7 a.m.

Barbecue for benefit





Love Our Neighbor community event, benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. There will be live music featuring Jim Avett, Flowers Family Bluegrass Band and Raymond Franklin Band. Barbecue will sold. The event also includes face painting, a bake sale and drawings every the hour. For tickets: 803-327-4881.