Events you don’t want to miss this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Celriver Legacy project update
The semi-annual luncheon of Celanese retirees, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, will include an update on the Celriver Legacy project. Celanese scholarships to York Technical College and Winthrop University will be awarded. All former employees are invited.
Competitive Drawing
The Arts Council of York County’s Competitive Portrait Drawing, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Center for Arts, is a tournament style knockout battle that begins with 16 artists paired off in sets of two. Each pair is in competition to create their best portrait of a model with just five minutes on the clock. The model in each pairing serves as judge and jury, choosing their favorite of the two portraits drawn of them. The winning artist from each pair then moves on to the next round until only two artists remain. The final two artists go head-to-head in Round 4, with the decision going to the final model of the evening. The winning artist of the competition is crowned champion and gets the $100 grand prize. Artists who want to participate, email mgentry@yorkcountyarts.org. Models, register online at yorkcountyarts.org/competitiveportraitdrawing.
Order pie
The United Methodist Women of Bethel United Methodist Church are taking orders for its annual Holiday Pie Sale. Pies can be picked up 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 in the Bethel gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. To order: 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797.
Business fair and craft show
Expo at the Creek, a small business fair and craft show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road, Lesslie. Hosted by the Ladies of the Creek will feature more than 25 local vendors, a General Store with homemade craft items, home baked goods and canned goods. Sausage biscuits served for breakfast with soup, cornbread, and barbecue sandwiches available for lunch.
Chester art bazaar
Fourth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Market, sponsored by the Arts Council of Chester County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Chester War Memorial Building, 154 Main St. Nearly 40 artists will display and sell handmade jewelry, ornaments, quilts, crocheted items, soaps, Christmas pillows, paintings, wreaths, and pottery. There will be a Coffee Bar, Lunch Cafe, raffle and door prizes. Free admission and parking. Complete list of vendors: facebook.com/artschester.
Vendor show
Fall Vendor Show, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road featuring crafts, Mary Kay, jewelry, gifts and door prizes. Hot dog lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Vendor market
India Hook United Methodist Church Vendor’s Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church, 3300 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Breakfast and lunch is available. Among the vendors are Mary Kay, Lula Rue, Paparazzi, Jewelry, Christmas Crafts, Pampered Chef, and others.Details: 803-329-7757.
Concert at Oakland
Music at Oakland Concert Series Ensemble Aubade will perform 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the sanctuary at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. Ensemble Aubadem with Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano and Peter H. Bloom, flute performs vivid chamber music by European and American composers. The trio, based in Boston, plays throughout the United States. Free and open to the public. Love offering received. Reception after in the Welcome Center.
Food drive for Manna House
Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect Baptist Church hosts a nonperishable food drive through Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.
Other events this week
Meetings
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
▪ Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution, 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York. Harvey Mayhill will speak. Details: kingsmountaindar@gmail.com
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal employees, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road Rock Hill. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ A free forum on the benefits of long-term care insurance, led by Gregory S. Jordan with Senior Benefits Group, will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Open to the public.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting and Youth Council, 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Voting for officers is on the agenda.
Entertainment
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play is about a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman who go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959, 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Golden Corral, Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ Emmett Scott High School class of 1968 “50th Reunion Closeout Luncheon,” noon-2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the St. Martin Fellowship Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. All classmates encouraged to attend.
Volunteer
▪ Habitat for Humanity of York County seeks skilled construction help for building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
▪ Regency Hospice needs volunteers to visit, do activities, share musical talent and special hobbies with patients and residents in their home and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021.
York County Library
All York County Library locations (Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie, York) will be closed Nov. 12 for staff training.
All events are free and open to the public.
Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 13. Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call (803) 981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.
Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 13. Learn how to play chess in a relaxed atmosphere. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m., Nov. 14. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and movement activities for ages 24-35 months and caregivers. Register online or call 803-981-5888.
Cooking Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 14. Join fellow culinary artists to discuss tools of the trade and even share recipes. There might even be a snack or two to share.
Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Fandoms of all unite in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more! Appropriate cosplay. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
The Hidden Half of the Family, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. The women in our genealogies are often the hidden half of the family. Explore the sources that can help locate and name these missing mothers, daughters, and sisters who are so hard to trace. Adults. Register online or 803-981-5825.
Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. We play a different board game each month. Make sure to be on time as we will begin teaching the game rules promptly at 5 p.m. Details: 803-981-5825.
Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Nov. 16. Join the YCL Walking Club as we get moving. First Friday of the month meet in the main entrance of the Rock Hill library. Third Friday of the month we meet off site at a local park (please contact us for specific locations). In case of inclement weather, walking will be canceled.
