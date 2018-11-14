Don’t miss Rock Hill’s weekend Art Party with music, food, film and lots of ‘beauty’

This weekend Rock Hill will transform into an art mecca, offering visitors a visual and musical experience.
Hosted by Friday Arts Project, Art Party is a three-day art and music event in downtown Rock Hill, which includes an art auction, open studios, galleries, performing arts, films, a drawing competition and a grand-finale shindig.
The party starts early with a studio and gallery stroll 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday. Select studios, galleries and businesses will showcase work from local and regional juried artists.
“We had eight venues last year. This year we have 15,” said Sarah Irwin, Friday Arts Project creative director. “It keeps getting bigger every year.”
Participants can pick up a Stroll Card at any of the 15 venues, then collect site stickers as they go. Once 12 or more stickers are collected, participants receive a free gift from a free cup of coffee at Knowledge Perk to a free pint at Legal Remedy or Rock Hill Brewing.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m, Arts Council of York County will host a studio artists reception. Artists will welcome the public into their open studios at the Center for the Arts and Gettys Art Center.
With more than 20 artists, this group show features artwork across a wide variety of media.
The free reception in the Courtroom Gallery includes a tournament-style competitive portrait drawing contest that begins with 16 artists paired off in sets of two. With five minutes, pairs of artists compete creating a portrait of a model. Then the models choose their favorite. The winning artist moves on to the next round until two remain. This winner receives a $100 grand prize.
Co-producers Ben Silker and Terry Roueche will present a series of independent short films in the underground venue of Amélie’s from 6:30-9:30 p.m Friday. And the Courtroom doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a ticketed event performance titled “See Not For Looking.”
The stroll continues 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday with seminars and workshops throughout the day.
The Shindig caps off the weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday with poetry, food and music. Winthrop University professor emeritus Susan Ludvigson will read poetry from selected works, followed by a combination of Latin rhythms and pop harmonies from Kelly Jo Ramirez and Matt Dingledine of Phat Lip. Up-and-coming chefs Gil Gonzalez and Jeff Cozzens with El Cancun will cook up a family-style dinner that fuses traditional family recipes from Mexico with local Carolina ingredients and flavors. The meal will include a ceviche appetizer, smoked chicken with a southern-infused mole sauce and a spiced-tamarind candy pecan pie.
Friday Arts Project executive director Kirk Irwin said Art Party is a synergy between local businesses and artists to better the community.
“When people genuinely engage with beauty, whether they’re putting their hand to creating it themselves or interacting with it and experiencing it, it causes them to be better neighbors,” he said. “And when business and art are thriving together, it helps our community flourish.”
For more information, visit artparty.fridayartsproject.org.
