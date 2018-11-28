Check this list for Christmas parades and more in York, Lancaster and Chester areas

The holidays are here and Christmas parades heralding the season kick off Monday in Chester and wind down Dec. 15 with the Lowrys farm parade and Lake Wylie’s boat parade.
Here is a rundown of the parades:
- City of Chester Christmas parade will be 4 p.m. Nov. 26 in downtown Chester. It will feature walking groups, vehicles, horses, tractors and floats.
- 2018 Rock Hill Christmas parade, “Light up the Night,” will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Oakland Avenue and Stewart Street. It lights the way to the opening of ChristmasVille Festival, the holiday festival with more than 70 events.
- The 2018 Downtown York Christmas Tree Lighting, Parade and Christmas Village, hosted by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce, will be 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30. The parade at 6 p.m. winds its way from the south to the north end of Congress Street and highlights school bands, local businesses, youth groups, classic cars, dance groups, dignitaries and more. The lighting of the tree is at 7 p.m. Carriage rides and extended hours for businesses will continue into the evening.
- The Fort Mill Christmas Parade, 11 a.m. Dec. 1 embraces the traditions of the holidays in South Carolina – “Christmas In The South”. Led by the grand marshals, the parade begins at Tom Hall and Unity Streets and continues through historic downtown Fort Mill, exiting at Walter Elisha Park.
- Join Hickory Grove for its Christmas Parade down Main Street at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The parade will feature lots of fun for the whole family.
- Tega Cay’s holiday season begins 6 p.m. Dec. 1 with the Mayor’s address, tree lighting and a performance by the Fort Mill High School Chorus. Welcome Santa Claus as he arrives on a horse and carriage. Santa will be in the Hearth Room in the lower level of the Glennon Center for pictures and to hear Christmas wishes. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
- Annual Clover’s annual Christmas Parade, “Highland Parade,” will be 3 p.m. Dec. 2 on Main Street in downtown.
- The 2018 Lancaster parade, “A Sweet Candy Christmas,” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Lancaster. Deadline to enter is Nov. 30. Details: 803-286-1145 or lancastercitysc.com.
- Richburg Christmas parade will be 11 a.m. Dec. 9. Line up beings at 10 a.m. on Old Richburg Road. Entries still are being accepted. Details: call 803-789-3636 or 803-519-8652.
- Christmas in Olde Sharon will be 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14 on Woodlawn and York streets. Stroll the streets and enjoy the lights, decorations, music, tours and food. The Museum of Western York County features the life styles of York County citizens from Pre-Revolutionary period to 20th century. Live music and light refreshments will be provided. Sharon Volunteer Fire Department will have a pizza or soup supper with coffee and hot chocolate. Vendors will sell holiday gifts and Santa arrives by fire truck 7 p.m. for photos
- Lowrys annual Christmas parade will be 1 p.m. Dec. 15 featuring antique farm equipment, livestock and horses on parade. Bring a tailgate, something warm to sip on and money for Cow pie bingo.
- Lake Wylie Holiday Boat Parade will be 6:3-7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 when boaters trim their vessels with lights and holiday décor and parade through the lake area around the Buster Boyd Bridge.
