Entertainment
Ode to spring: Rock Hill celebrates festival with kick-off parade
Music from all genres and generations filled the air Thursday for the kick-off of Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me Festival.
Thousands of spectators lined the streets in downtown Rock Hill for the annual parade. The theme of the event was music from all genres and generations.
Parade participants dressed like rock stars, while others performed and sang on passing floats. Some of Friday’s Come-See-Me events include Chalk on Main, Musical Mania and the Beach Bash.
For details, visit comeseeme.org.
