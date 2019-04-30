Have you been to Fort Mill’s Strawberry Festival events? Here’s what you need to do

Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival The annual Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill drew large crowds Saturday, despite cooler temperatures and rain. Festival lovers hopped on carnival rides, feasted on fair fare, shopped at vendor booths, listened to music and stuffed themselves with h Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill drew large crowds Saturday, despite cooler temperatures and rain. Festival lovers hopped on carnival rides, feasted on fair fare, shopped at vendor booths, listened to music and stuffed themselves with h

Events for the 10th annual Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill have kicked off, but there’s still plenty of time to see what the festival has to offer.

Here’s what’s happening in Fort Mill each day.

Wednesday

The Downtown Jam is new to the festival this year. Main Street Fort Mill will be open to guests with live music, food and shopping.

The event is Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday

The festival kicks off Friday at 4:45 p.m. at the Walter Y. Elisha Park at 345 N. White Street in Fort Mill.

The festival will host over 100 vendors and more than 40 food and drink vendors, along with a music stage, a “Kid’s Zone” and a “Fun Zone”.

The festival will be open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday

The all-day festival on Saturday starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at the Walter Y. Elisha Park.

Saturday’s events include three eating contests in the “Fun Zone:” a strawberry ice cream eating contest at 1 p.m., a strawberry cupcake eating contest at 2 p.m., and hot wings eating contest at 3 p.m.

The 8:30 to 10 p.m. “Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi tribue show at the Strawberry Jam Stage will be followed by fireworks.

For more information on vendors, schedule and events, visit the Strawberry Festival website.