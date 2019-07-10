No shirt, no shoes, no Mickey. Fighting just one way to get kicked out of Disneyland

Want to visit the happiest place on earth? Here are Disneyland’s ticket prices Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park.

Video of a family fight in Disneyland over the weekend left plenty of people shocked that such a thing would happen at the “Happiest Place On Earth.”

Anaheim police are investigating the Toontown incident and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the video to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A violent fight seems like obvious grounds for getting kicked out of Disneyland. But what else could get you banished from the Magic Kingdom?

There’s the obvious — the amusement park doesn’t allow firearms, ammunition or marijuana — but also some things that aren’t as intuitive.

Other items that are banned in the park include folding chairs, selfie sticks, wagons and skateboards, according to the Disneyland Resort Rules posted on their website.

And you’ve got to be dressed appropriately: the park requires shoes and shirts at all times and prohibits clothes that drag on the ground.

Want to go as your favorite character? If you’re over the age of 14, that’s a no-no (unless you’re Disneybounding, a practice where you use regular clothes to create a look inspired by a character). Same with masks, unless you need them for medical reasons, according to the park’s website.

And the family-friendly park frowns upon profanity, jumping lines and running, as well as “unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior,” according to their website.

And speaking of behavior, there are multiple activities that are banned from the park, including:

Distributing printed or recorded materials without prior written approval.

Selling goods or services without prior written approval.

Entering backstage areas or areas where only cast members are allowed.

Obstructing areas where people might move through, including sidewalks, entrances, stairways and hallways.

Photography, videotaping or other recording “for unapproved commercial purposes.”

And those are just a few of the rules.

Additionally, the company said on its website that it reserves the right to use its discretion to ban any items, activities or attire that are deemed to be harmful or disruptive.