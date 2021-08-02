Art shows, plays and a mini golf competition coming to Myrtle Beach in August

August in Myrtle Beach is full of art this year. Why not get out of the house and see some?

Brookgreen Gardens is hosting several art shows where you can buy sculptures, art, jewelry and more. The Grand Strand also has several plays happening next month, from the mysterious story of the Lovers’ Landing Beach Hotel to the tough-as-nails “Steel Magnolias,” a tale about a group of women living in Louisiana. At the end of the month, the Craftsmen’s Summer Classic kicks off the fall festival season, as hundreds of artists gather to showcase and sell their work and demonstrate how it gets made.

But of course, what’s Myrtle Beach without mini golf? The end of August will see the arrival of the annual PlayMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Competition. Think you’ve got what it takes to compete against thousands of other golfers on the Grand Strand’s mini golf courses? Make sure to register online ahead of time.

Here’s what else is happening this month in Myrtle Beach.

Upcoming events

Blumera Trunk Show: Brookgreen Gardens says this show is great to shop for new art and that “Blumera’s collections are made-to-order and comprised of hand-carved wood and brass, hand-embroidered threads and other unusual, extraordinary fusions of sustainable materials and designs.”

Jennewein Gallery in the Rainey Sculpture Pavilion, Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Aug. 4

Grainger McKoy Trunk Show at Keepsakes: Brookgreen Gardens presents Grainger McKoy’s “jewelry for women and men, fine sterling pieces for the home, table and bay gifts, plus limited edition, life-sized sculptures available for purchase online. Visitors are invited to shop this trunk show at the Keepsakes gift shop to discover the work of a great American artist and sculptor.”

Keepsakes gift shop, Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Aug. 4

Stage Left Theatre — “Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses”: Guests from all over are checking into the Lovers’ Landing Beach Hotel in this play, a story surrounded by mystery, crime, mayhem and maybe even love.

3064 Deville St., Myrtle Beach

Aug. 5-15, various show times.

Swamp Fox Players Presents “Steel Magnolias”: From the organizer: “Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister’s death. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.”

710 Front St., Georgetown

Aug. 5-15, various show times.

Tobacco Heritage Day: “Experience life on the ‘one horse family farm’ from 1900-1955 at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. For much of the 20th century, tobacco was the main cash crop for Horry County and the Pee Dee Region,” organizer L.W. Paul Living History Farm says. “During the late summer, leaves would be gathered and taken to the barn to be strung and cured, this process required participation from all family members, down to young children, whose job would be to hand the tobacco leaves to a stringer.”

2279 Harris Short Cut Rd., Conway

Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-noon

Beer and Burrito 5K: From the organizer: “Join us for the 4th race in our NS Promos Summer Race Series in beautiful Market Common! The 5K begins and ends at Tidal Creek Brewhouse with views of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force base.”

3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: An evening of live music featuring The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band. Bring a chair or blanket, and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. Outside food and beverages not allowed. Coming up in September, The Tams.

Sandhills Bank Amphitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Cir., Little River

Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m.

2021 Craftsmen’s Summer Classic: Kick off the fall festival season with this show featuring “original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary.”

Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Aug. 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Golf Tournament: Proceeds from the competition will go toward building a new facility for the Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach. Field is limited to the first 30 paid teams of four players.

Crown Park Golf Club, 2259 Hwy. 9 West, Longs

Aug. 21, 8 a.m.

Broadway in the Park presented by Long Bay Theatre: Bring a chair and picnic in Chapin Memorial Park to enjoy a free performance of “songs from Broadway’s biggest hit shows like Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Les Miserable, The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, Book of Mormon, Hamilton, Chicago, Jersey Boys and many more.”

Chapin Memorial Park, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Raise Your Voice! A Variety Show & Silent Auction: In preparation for October’s LGBTQ+ Pride events in the Grand Strand, Pride Myrtle Beach and Theatre of the Republic are hosting this show and auction as a fundraiser for both groups. The event will feature live music, entertainment from local performers and community members, a beer/wine bar and more.

Theatre of the Republic. 337 North Main St., Conway

Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

More than a Treasure Chest — South Carolina’s Underwater Archaeology: James Spirek of South Carolina’s Underwater Archaeology Program will be talking about the “variety of sunken watercraft comprised of prehistoric and historic canoes, sailing vessels, warships, and blockade runners, among other types of archaeological sites provide testimony to the vibrant maritime heritage in South Carolina.”

Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway

Aug. 28, 1 p.m.

PlayMyrtleBeach.com Mini Golf World Amateur Competition: From the organizer: “The largest, most fun & most valuable golf tournament on the planet! Entering its 38th year, the ‘World Am’ is the only event of its kind. Boasting 72 holes of net, stroke play with over 3,000 golfers competing on nearly 60 of Myrtle Beach’s best golf courses. It isn’t all just about the golf though, the Myrtle Beach World Am provides players with the most unique and rewarding tournament golf experience around!”

Various locations around the Grand Strand.

Aug. 30-Sep. 3.

Recurring events

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre: The Grand Strand’s infamous magic show has returned to Broadway at the Beach with a new, more intimate setting inside of remodeled former nightclub. This summer, the theater will have Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience; Catch This! Comedy variety show with Niels Duinker; and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour. Specific schedules vary.

1320 Celebrity Cir., Unit 191, Myrtle Beach

Wonders! A Magical Experience — June 4 through October

Catch this! — June 11-Aug. 15

Comedy Hyponsis Hour — June 11.-Aug. 15

Elton John Tribute Show: GTS Theatre said that “For over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Every mannerism, voice inflection and nuance has been carefully studied and recreated. Bill also has what can’t be learned by impersonators: an uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic.”

1220 Port Dr., Myrtle Bach

Aug. 12-Dec. 23, shows nightly.

Hot Summer Nights: The park next to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will have events each night of the week. The lineup includes DJ Glow Parties on Mondays; Funkasaurus, a Funk band tribute on Tuesdays; Live Music on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays; Beach Star karaoke on Thursdays; and tropical beach parties on Fridays.

Plyler Park, 1309 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Free events every evening after 7 p.m. through Sept. 5.

Music on Main Concert Series: Downtown North Myrtle Beach will have free weekly concerts featuring a range of music from country to beach to dance to modern rock. Full lineup of artists can be found online. Local and visiting performers.

Horseshoe on Main Street — 11 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

Weekly on Wednesdays through October

The Musicology of the Gullah Geechee Culture: Brookgreen Gardens is offering weekly interactive presentations on the Gullah Geechee culture, heritage and music. Virtual options available.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Weekly on Wednesdays through-September.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: The Grand Strand’s minor league baseball team is playing throughout the summer, with six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday every week. Full schedule available online.

1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Aug. 10-15 vs. Charleston Riverdogs, Aug. 24-29 vs. Columbia Fireflies and Aug. 31-Sept. 5 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats.

Pride Myrtle Beach Third Monday Meet-up: Interested in hearing about the planning for Pride in the Park 2021? Head to this meeting to get involved. Anyone is welcome.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

Every third Monday of the month, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sankofa — African American Fiber Art Exhibit: Curated by Torreah “Cookie” Washington, this show is the 14th installment of a traveling exhibition featuring art from 23 different artists asked to create “pictorial fiber artwork interpreting the Adinkra symbol of Sankofa, and its associated proverb to ‘reach back and get it.’” The Sankofa art hails from the Akan tribe of Ghana.

Lowcountry Center Auditorium at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Daily through Nov. 25, noon-4:30 p.m.

Summer Light: Art By Night: Too hot outside? Cool off by heading out to Brookgreen in the evening for nighttime light displays throughout the gardens as you listen to a concert. There will be different food trucks depending on what day you go and Kona ice every night.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr. Murrells Inlet

Weekly Wednesday-Saturday through Aug. 21