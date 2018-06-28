This week in Fort Mill history, in 1978: Rhonda Lynn Wilson crowned Miss Fort Mill

1998
- The South Carolina Department of Transportation presented three plans for a proposed bypass around Fort Mill from S.C. 160 East north to I-77.
- Sandy Redman of Tega Cay was crowned Ms. Wheelchair of South Carolina in a ceremony held at Tega Cay Baptist Church.
- The Rock Hill YMCA wanted to open a branch “Y” in northern Fort Mill Township, somewhere between Tega Cay and Regent Park.
- Fire department officials determined that a fire that destroyed a home at 136 South Sutton Road was intentionally set by the resident.
1978
- Miss Rhonda Lynn Wilson was crowned Miss Fort Mill in the annual pageant sponsored by the Fort Mill Jaycees.
- The Fort Mill High School Band returned from the Virginia Beach Music Festival with the highest honors it had ever received in competition, including being named Grand Champions of the Festival.
- Loretta One, the once plush railroad car brought to Fort Mill in the late 30s by Col. Elliott White Springs, was moved to the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, N.C.
- Julie Ann Elder, 13, was recovering in York General Hospital, Rock Hill, after being struck in a hit-and-run accident near the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex.
1958
- Twenty-five members of the Fort Mill Junior Safety Patrol, five counselors and Officer Archie Ervin, the patrol’s director, were spending the week at Springmaid Beach.
- Recent movies at the Center Theatre included “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Left Handed Gun,” “Teacher’s Pet,” “God’s Little Acre” and “Raintree County.”
1938
- Work had been moving along rapidly during the past fortnight on the Sunday School annex to Unity Presbyterian Church.
- J. M. Lemmond, newly elected head of the local schools, moved from Jonesville to Fort Mill. He and Mrs. Lemmond were occupying the D. C. Patterson home on Tom Hall Street.
1918
- The “Work or Fight” order of Provost Marshal General Crowder would become effective on July 1 and local draft boards were charged with enforcing the order.
- Recent movies at the Majestic Theatre included “Reggie Mixes In” and “Flirting with Fate” with Douglas Fairbanks and William S. Hart in ‘The Primal Lure” and “Hell’s Hinges.”
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
