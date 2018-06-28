Oops! Woman robbed a York Co. store, cops say. Police were training nearby

A woman is accused of robbing a York County liquor store Thursday morning appears to have picked a bad day because deputies were training nearby, police said.

Kelly Nicole Walden, 40, of Rock Hill, was taken into custody after the robbery at the Express Beverage store on Celanese Road, just outside Rock Hill city limits near the Interstate 77 Exit 82 interchange, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff's Office.

Dozens of deputies in a monthly training at a nearby building on Cherry Road heard the robbery call on the radio, jumped in patrol cars and quickly arrived on scene, Faris said.

'Some officers were there in just a minute," Faris said. "We were close by."

Rock Hill Police Department officers also were near the store and set up a perimeter surrounding the crime scene and nearby buildings, Faris said.

Officers were told the woman later identified as Walden may have run to a nearby apartment complex, Faris said. Deputies found the woman and took her into custody without incident, Faris said.

The store owner told police the suspect took cash from the register, Faris said. The owner then pulled out his phone to call police and told the woman he would not make the call if she gave the money back and left, Faris said.

The woman chose to make a run for it, Faris said.

"She left with the money on foot," Faris said.

Walden allegedly refused to identify herself to police and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after complaining of health problems, Faris said. Later Thursday Walden was charged with strong arm robbery and giving false information to police after her release from the hospital, according to police and jail records.

Walden was held without bond Thursday at the York County jail, records show.