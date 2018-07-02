4 teens charged in Fort Mill after fifth teen claims kidnapping, robbery with knife

Four teens have been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and armed robbery Friday in Fort Mill, police said.

The victim, also a teen, was found by police with cuts to his arm and hand after he was held against his will Friday afternoon, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police have charged Robert Austin Potter, 18, of Rock Hill, and Brandon Smith Potts, 18, of Waxhaw, N.C., with kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records.

Both Potter and Potts were arrested late Friday after allegedly returning to the crime scene where police were still there investigating the incident, Zachary said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A 16-year-old girl is facing the same charges as Potts and Potter, but her name has not been released because of her age. She is in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice after warrants against her were served Monday, Zachary said.

A fourth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is charged as a juvenile with hindering police and was released to her father, Zachary said.

The victim said he knew the assailants and was kept against his will after he was assaulted, Zachary said. The incident took place in a neighborhood just west of U.S. 21 in southern Fort Mill, police reports show.

"This was not an attack here where the public should be alarmed about a random kidnapping," Zachary said. "The victim identified the suspects by name."

The victim was robbed of $200 and a bag after his attackers showed knives and injured the victim, Zachary said.

The reason for the attack and for the victim being at the crime scene remains under investigation.