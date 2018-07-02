Sledgehammer wielding trio smash drive-thru, door at Rock Hill drug store, cops say

A trio of suspects smashed the front door and drive-through of a Rock Hill drug store Monday, police said.

Police were alerted to an alarm call around 3:20 a.m. Monday at South End Pharmacy on Albright Road, police said. Officers at the scene found the front door and customer drive-through window had been smashed, according to an incident report from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers then checked the building an found it empty, the report stated.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed three men wearing dark clothes and gloves smash the window and door then enter the building, police said. A fourth person was seen in the surveillance footage waiting in a getaway car that was parked behind the business, police said.

Detectives are doing an inventory to determine what was taken by the suspects while in the store, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

A sledgehammer recovered at the scene was taken into evidence, reports show.