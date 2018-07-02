The $14 sunglasses is what brought Rock Hill police. Drugs and warrants made it worse

A Rock Hill felon wanted by South Carolina probation officials after a drug conviction allegedly was caught with meth after shoplifting a $14 pair of sunglasses, police said.

More, police said that Robert M. Maynard, 37, had the stolen sunglasses on his head after officers were called to a Walmart in Rock Hill late on Friday, police said.

Additionally, Maynard allegedly had methamphetamine in his pocket when arrested for stealing the glasses, police said.

Maynard was convicted in April on felony drug charges including possession of cocaine, court records show. Maynard was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty, court records show. A sentence of one year in prison was suspended at that April guilty plea.

However, probation agents had warrants for Maynard's arrest after he was accused of violating terms of his probation, said Pete O'Boyle, spokesman for the S.C Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Probation officials could seek to have the probation ended and ask court officials to have Maynard serve the year sentence because of the probation violation, O'Boyle said.

Maynard faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge for the sunglasses, police records show. He also faces a felony drug possession charge for the meth, police records show.

Maynard is being held without bond for the probation violation, York County jail records show.