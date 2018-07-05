Rock Hill NFL prospect Anthony Johnson is incredibly athletic. Want proof?

Rock Hill's Anthony Johnson went down Memory Lane for Throwback Thursday on July 5, 2018.

The former South Pointe Stallion is slated by many national publications as a potential first round NFL Draft pick in 2019, and he showed one of the reasons why he'll be so popular among NFL scouts this coming fall. Check out this video Johnson -- who is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds -- posted on social media on Thursday:

Johnson is trying to build on a huge junior season that vaulted him into the national spotlight. He finished top-10 nationally in receiving yards, receiving yards per game and touchdown catches. The video Johnson posted Thursday is from 2017, when he also weighed 215 pounds, so don't think the muscle he's packed on the last few years has diminished his athleticism.

Johnson has been working on the backflip catch for several years. He first completed the backflip catch when he was at Butler Community College, in Kansas. Here's video of Johnson, known to many in Rock Hill as "Litman", from 2015: