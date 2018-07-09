Tropical Storm Chris is staying in place today off the Carolinas as it kicks up beachfront waves

Tropical Storm Chris is dallying off the coast of the Carolinas today, gathering strength to become a hurricane but posing no threat of damage to shore.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the center of the storm was 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, at 5 a.m. Monday and was ever so slowly – about 1 mph – drifting south.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph Monday morning.

"Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Chris is forecast to become a hurricane late today or tonight," the hurricane center said. The storm was expected to resume a northeastward journey late Tuesday.

Chris was upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm on Sunday.

There were no hurricane or storm watches or warnings posted Monday morning, but forecasters said Sunday that Chris will bring "life threatening" rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast.

Tropical storms can have winds reaching 73 mph.





A Category 1 hurricane has wind speeds from 74 mph to 95 mph, according to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale (SSHS).

Hurricane Beryl had been downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday and was still on track toward Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean islands.

