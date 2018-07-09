2 charged in baseball bat, pepper spray assault on man at Rock Hill pool

Two people were charged with assault Sunday night after a poolside incident where a man was punched, beaten with a baseball bat and attacked with pepper spray, police said.

John Thomas Givens, 44, was charged with second-degree assault. He was accused of punching and hitting another man with a bat, police said.

Leslie Brown Givens, 37, was charged with second-degree assault after kicking the man and using the pepper spray, officers said.

Officers were called to the pool area of apartments at 2357 Eden Terrace. A woman told police that two people attacked the man who was sitting at poolside, an incident report stated.

The incident around 7:40 p.m. Sunday was caught on cellphone video, police said.

The video showed the victim being "punched repeatedly, and then hit with a baseball bat."

The video also shows the victim being pepper sprayed, police said.

"Officers concluded, after seeing the video, that one of the suspects used a bat and punched the victim," said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

"Also from the video, officers saw that the second suspect kicked the victim and used pepper spray," he said.

The person police identified as the victim told officers that he was being harassed by several juveniles at the pool, then was threatened and attacked by the parents of one of the juveniles, police said.

A juvenile, interviewed by police, said that she told her parents she was called "ugly" and other names before the incident.

The juvenile said that her parents went to the pool to confront the person alleged to have been making the statements, the incident report states.