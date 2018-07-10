Suspect fled after Rock Hill hit and run. Getaway vehicle? A golf cart.

A Rock Hill hit and run that caused more than $1,500 in damage to a car Monday came after an odd crash and an even odder getaway vehicle.

The suspect hit the victim's Chevrolet with a golf cart before he fled, police say.

In the incident around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Herlong Avenue, the blue and white golf cart pulled out of a driveway and smashed into the driver side of a 2010 Malibu, a Rock Hill Police Department report shows.

The driver of the golf cart then stopped, picked up a few items that fell out of the cart during the collision, and fled in the cart down nearby Estes Drive, according to the report.

A witness told officers that he saw the golf cart pull out of a parking lot and hit the car, police said.

The crash was serious enough that the damaged Chevy had to be towed. No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area, but as of Tuesday, they had not been able to find the getaway golf cart or the suspect, police said.