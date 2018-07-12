1 dead, road closed after head-on truck crash with SUV in Fort Mill, officials say

One person has died and a major York County highway is closed after a crash in Fort Mill, officials said.

A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on U.S. 21 Business just north of the Catawba River Bridge around 1 p.m., said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

York County Coroner officials are on the way to the scene after at least one person died, Zachary said.

U.S. 21 Business, also called Spratt Street, is closed in both directions from the intersection of U.S. 21 north to Harris Street, Zachary said.

The crash was near Riverview Elementary School and the entrance to Fort Mill Parkway, Zachary said.

Motorists should expect delays and detours as officers investigate, Zachary said. Officers are at the north and south ends of the highway directing drivers, police said.





“There is no access to this area for at least several hours,” Zachary said.

Check back for updates.