Rock Hill man ate marijuana during drug bust, then admitted smoking it, police say

A Rock Hill man with two previous drug dealing convictions who ate marijuana during a drug bust then admitted to police he “smoked weed” was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Police had body camera footage that showed Maurice Lovoll Robinson, 38, eating the drugs after he was pulled over in November, said Marina Hamilton, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Camera footage also showed Robinson telling police, “Yea, I smoke weed, what do you expect?” when officers asked why he had marijuana all over his clothes when stopped in November.

Police made the arrest after Robinson had blocked the street with his vehicle, police said. Despite Robinson eating some of the drugs, officers seized more than 12 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash.

A trial against Robinson started Wednesday, but Robinson pleaded guilty before a jury was seated, said Hamilton.

Robinson pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and being a habitual traffic offender.

Robinson has previous drug convictions from 2004 and 2013 and at the time of his 2017 arrest had only been out of prison for weeks, according to prosecutors and court records.