Lancaster woman dies in Fairfield County, S.C., crash, officials say

An 18-year-old Lancaster woman died Sunday after a crash Saturday night near the Catawba River.

Tyana Hood of Lancaster, died at a hospital Sunday after the car she was driving went off the left side of the road and hit a tree around 7:30 p.m Saturday, said Chris Hill, Fairfield County Coroner.

The 2015 Chevy Cruze that Hood was driving went off the side of U.S. 21 as Hood tried to make a turn on Old River Road, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A male passenger, 21, was injured in the crash, Miller said.

Neither Hood nor the passenger were wearing seat belts, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation, Miller said.