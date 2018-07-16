York County teen heard ‘Freeze!’ He didn’t, and was shot in the shoulder, police say

A York County teen who claimed he heard the command “Freeze!’ early Sunday was shot in the back as he fled, police said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 18-year-old victim at Piedmont Medical Center around 1 a.m Sunday, police said in an incident report.

The teen told officers that the suspect shot him around 12:30 a.m. on Adelaide Court, east of Rock Hill near the Catawba River.

A private party took the wounded teen to the hospital, where medical officials and police found the man had been shot in the back of his shoulder, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The victim claimed he was trying to meet one man when a second man “jumped out from behind a parked car” and yelled the command to freeze.