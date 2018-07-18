Pedestrian trying to cross road killed in car crash near Clover, troopers say

A York County pedestrian trying to cross a highway near Clover died late Tuesday after a crash with a car, police said.

The name and gender of the victim has not yet been released by the York County Coroner. The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said.

The incident happened on S.C. 55 around 11 p.m. about two miles south of Clover in western York County, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when a 2015 Chrysler collided with the pedestrian, Rhyne said.

Police did not indicate any injuries to the driver of the Chrysler. The driver was a York man, 28, Rhyne said.

The crash remain under investigation and no charges have been filed, Rhyne said.