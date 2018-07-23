Customer complained about Rock Hill eatery food. Then threats began, police said

A Rock Hill man, accused of threatening employees and customers at a Popeye’s restaurant after claiming his food was undercooked, was charged with public disorderly conduct.

Deante Javon McGraw, 22, used profanity and threw water, Rock Hill police reported.

He caused the Cherry Road eatery to be disrupted by his actions around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Rock Hill police.

The manager of the store called police after McGraw first called the restaurant to complain about his order, police said.

McGraw then showed up at the store, cursing and making threats toward employees, a police report shows.

McGraw was told he could get a refund, but he continued to cause a scene, police said.