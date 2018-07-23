Boys playing in Rock Hill creek find a gun, second such discovery in a month

A pair of boys playing in a Rock Hill creek found a gun in the water on Sunday.

The father of one of the boys called the police when the two children discovered the weapon, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

Officers identified the gun as a 9 millimeter Luger, and said it appeared to have been in the water for a while.

The serial number on the weapon was unreadable.

SIGN UP

Water damage to the gun made it inoperable, police said.

Police took possession of the handgun and placed it into evidence, the report says.

Officers are investigating to see if the weapon is involved in any past criminal activity or was stolen, police said.

The discovery of weapons and ammunition by children playing is the second in the past month and third since April, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald