$1.2K in cigarettes stolen from Rock Hill store, police say

A clerk at a convenience store on Celanese Road in Rock Hill told police that 20 cartons of cigarettes, valued at $1,200, were stolen while she was cleaning Saturday.

The employee at the Circle K in the 1400 block of the road just west of Interstate 77 said she was cleaning a spill near the drink coolers around 5 a.m. Saturday.

At that time, one or more suspects entered the store, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report says.

Ten cartons of Newport cigarettes and 10 cartons of Marlboros were taken from behind the counter, the clerk told police.

Police said there was video surveillance of the theft, but they have not made any arrests.