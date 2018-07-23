Keep your umbrella handy. You’ll need it over the next few days

Much-needed rain fell Monday morning in Rock Hill, and forecasters say more is coming during the next few days.
After weeks of dry weather that left Lancaster and part of York County in the first level of drought conditions, a pipeline has opened to the Carolinas from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic. The main flow of moisture is pushing northward across the eastern Carolinas into Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, say meteorologists with the National Weather Service.
But Andrew Kimball, of the Weather Service’s office in Greer, said the western edge of this heavier plume of moisture is forecast to push westward into the Rock Hill. That means off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, although there will be some sunny intervals.
The rain is needed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Drought Monitor, issued last Thursday, showed an area from central South Carolina up through central North Carolina as being “Abnormally Dry.” That’s the first of five levels of drought. Prior to Monday, less than a half-inch of rain had fallen this month in much of Lancaster County, and rainfall totals were only slightly higher in York and Chester counties.
The showers and storms are revolving around a large upper-level low pressure system centered at midday Monday over Tennessee. That flow is carrying the showers and storms from south to north across the area.
One such cluster pushed northward from Columbia Monday morning and dropped about a half-inch of rain in Rock Hill. Kimball said that while a few of the storms could briefly strengthen to severe levels, with damaging wind gusts, the biggest threat will be heavy rain.
Forecasters say the rain could be heavy enough to cause brief flash flooding along and east of the Interstate 77 corridor.
Computer guidance shows 1-3 inches of rain could fall this week in the Rock Hill area. Heat is not a problem, however. The increased cloudiness is preventing temperatures from soaring into the 90s, but humidity levels are very high and will remain that way through at least Wednesday, say forecasters.
