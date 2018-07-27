Robbers strike in York County, but two victims exercise their right to bear arms

A pair of victims of robberies in separate York County incidents Thursday and Friday shot at the suspects, police said.

One of the victims, a 72-year-old man armed with a shotgun filled with a type of buckshot, told police that he believes he wounded a male suspect who stole a car, police said.

In that incident Friday morning around 3 a.m. on Patrick Road at the North Carolina state line with Gaston County, the victim went to a shed after a motion sensor went off and found the suspect inside. The homeowner said he shot at the suspect and believed he hit the suspect, an incident report states.

The suspect “yelled” after possibly being shot in the torso, then stole a vehicle and fled, the man told police.

Just a few hours before on Aquarius Drive near Clover, a woman, 22, told deputies that she used a shotgun to fire at a robbery suspect, a second incident report states.

In that crime around 10 p.m. Thursday, the victim told deputies that an assailant tried to smash into the home with a tomahawk before the victim inside fired the gun at the intruder.

It is unknown in the second case if the suspect was hit by the shotgun blast.

The suspect in that case fled in a getaway van, the victim told police.

Detectives are seeking suspects in both cases, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed against either homeowner, police said.