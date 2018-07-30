Clerk pistol whipped in Tega Cay armed robbery, police say

A female clerk was pistol-whipped early Monday in an armed robbery at a Tega Cay convenience store, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Circle K store at the corner of S.C. 160 and Dam Road, said Lt. James Parker of the Tega Cay Police Department. The store sits near a Walmart and other businesses.

The clerk had stepped outside to smoke when two men grabbed her, Parker said. At least one of the men showed a handgun and hit the clerk in the head with the gun, Parker said.

The suspects stole money from the store cash register, but they were not successful in getting into the store safe, Parker said.

SIGN UP

The men fled in an early 2000s model Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer, Parker said. The vehicle is described as blue on the top with light brown below, Parker said.

The men fled south on S.C. 160 toward Interstate 77. No arrests have been made, police said.

Officers have surveillance video and pictures that are expected to be released today.

Check back for updates.