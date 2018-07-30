Subway caper: Thief tunnels from next-door to steal from Rock Hill sandwich shop

A thief at a Rock Hill sandwich shop tunneled into the store from a neighboring business to steal cash from the register, police said.

The incident comes just weeks after a man in Clover died stuck in a wall after breaking into a flea market, police said.

The theft at the Subway at 2250 West Main Street in Rock Hill was discovered around 9:00 a.m. Sunday when employees reported to work and found scattered papers and two large racks that were pushed away from a wall, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The case remains under investigation, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

SIGN UP

The employee pushed away the racks and found a large hole where the suspect had smashed into the store from a neighboring business, police said.

Video surveillance obtained by officers showed the suspect breaking through a hole in the wall, crawling to the cash register, then rifling through drawers underneath the cash box, police said.

The suspect then exited the Subway through the same hole into the neighboring business.

No employees were in the store during the robbery, police said. The incident happened after the store closed for business Saturday night.

No arrests have been made.