Driver dead, passenger injured in U.S. 321 crash south of York, S.C. troopers say

The driver of an SUV that hit a tree in a crash south of downtown York died in the crash, police said.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.

A passenger in the crash that happened around 3:15 Tuesday on U.S. 321 at Devinney Road near York Middle School was injured, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment for injuries, police said.

The 2013 Toyota sport utility vehicle was heading west on Devinney Road when it crossed over the major highway and went off the right side of the road where the vehicle hit a tree, said Sutherland of the highway patrol.

The crash site is just outside the southern edge of the city limits of York. Traffic was blocked near the intersection for hours as police and emergency officials from the city of York, York County, and state agencies handled the crash site, officials said.

York Fire Department firefighters were first on the scene and called for county and other units to assist as the vehicle was off the road but created traffic congestion in all four directions, said Domenic Manera, York fire chief.

