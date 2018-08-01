York woman’s arm was broken by her boyfriend during kidnapping, police say

Police in York charged a man with kidnapping and assault Wednesday after they said he held his girlfriend against her will and broke her arm.

Jalen Shaquille Williams, 25, broke the woman’s arm during an argument Tuesday on York Park Street, said York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Police said Williams told the girlfriend to report that she had been injured in a fall, and not during an assault.

Williams held the victim against her will for at least 10 minutes before she was able to get medical treatment for injuries that included a broken upper arm, said Cummings and York police Lt. Billy Mumaw.

Police were alerted to the woman’s injuries Tuesday by medical officials.

On Wednesday, police were able to get a more complete statement from the victim. They arrested Williams and charged him in both the assault and the kidnapping, said Cummings.

The victim, 20, told officers that Williams repeatedly pushed her and refused to let her leave the home until he knocked her to the floor, officers said.

Williams has past convictions for domestic violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show.

Williams remains in the York County jail on kidnapping and assault charges.

Cummings recently joined the detective bureau at the York Police Department after returning to work following a shooting incident in January. Cummings two other York County officers were wounded in the shooting and a fourth officer was killed.