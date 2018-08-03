Charlotte’s airport wants happy flyers, so they’re making kittens available for cuddling

Stress dogs are a normal fixture for passengers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, but next week, the airport will add kittens to the mix.
The airport is hosting a kitten cuddling event on Aug. 8, according to a news release from the airport. Ten cats will on-hand in the airport’s atrium for passengers to cuddle.
Charlotte Douglas normally has a crew of 31 dogs, but this is the first event at the airport with cats, according to the release.
Officials hope to bring awareness to the need for pet adoption, the release states, and is also honoring International Cat Day.
The kittens will be available for cuddling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to an airport release.
Comments