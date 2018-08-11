Second Football City USA Kickoff highlights Rock Hill teams with larger regional teams
WRHI held the second Football City USA Kickoff Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at Rock Hill's District Three Stadium. South Pointe, Northwestern and Rock Hill high schools competed against larger regional teams.
After a confrontational hearing in court Friday over whether 904 indictments issued in one day in June in York County are legal, a judge decided he needed more time to decide. Judge Dan Hall will decide in the next two weeks.
Police in York County, South Carolina charged teens, 13 and 15, with animal cruelty Thursday after the teens posted a Snapchat video of them trying to drown a kitten. The kitten, Layla, 6 weeks old, was saved and survived.
The family of a Lancaster man killed Saturday by a man in the country illegally who police say drove without a license and on drugs is shocked the man was driving at all. Charles Byrdic, 60, died after he was hit by Abel Borbonio-Olivio, police say.
Some of the most dangerous stretches of I-77 are in York, Chester and Lancaster counties and officials are hoping to repair them.
There were 37 reported fatal or serious injury crashes from mile markers 60 to 90 on I-77.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.
A 2-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father. Prosecutors said she could have survived. Darryl Quantravis Wilson, has been in jail without bond since February, after his daughter died at a Chester hospital in 2017.
South Carolina's three-day tax-free holiday and many items, mostly essential school supplies, drew a flock of shoppers from North Carolina who came across the border for savings. The Walmarts shops in Tega Cay and Indian Land were especially close.
A judge denied bond to an accused Chester gang member, charged with the drive-by shooting death of a Rock Hill girl. Jada Darayona Jones, was killed. Bond was denied to accused shooter, Rapheal Carter, 21.