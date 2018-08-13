Get to know: Chester offensive tackle Wyatt Tunall
Get to know more about Chester High School (S.C.) senior offensive tackle Wyatt Tunall. Tunall, an excellent student, is committed to play football at Appalachian State and plans to graduate high school in December, 2018, a semester early.
