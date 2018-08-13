Get to know: Indian Land linebacker Dorian Williams
Get to know more about Indian Land High School (S.C.) linebacker/safety Dorian Williams, who committed to Coastal Carolina over the summer. Williams is a modern defender, tough and mobile. He also likes to sing.
Hear from Northwestern High (Rock Hill, S.C.) wide receiver Jamario Holley on a number of topics, including what kind of animal he would become if he turned into one overnight. Holley is committed to play college football at South Carolina.
Get to know more about Clover High School (S.C.) wide receiver Heze Massey, who had a big season in 2017 and hopes to follow it up with another this fall. Massey has a scholarship offer from Newberry College.
Get to know more about Chester High School (S.C.) senior offensive tackle Wyatt Tunall. Tunall, an excellent student, is committed to play football at Appalachian State and plans to graduate high school in December, 2018, a semester early.
The 809 Foundation, named for slain York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty, held a cornhole fundraiser Saturday, August 11, 2018 in Fort Mill. Doty was one of four officers shot during a January domestic violence call near York, South Carolina.
WRHI held the second Football City USA Kickoff Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at Rock Hill's District Three Stadium. South Pointe, Northwestern and Rock Hill high schools competed against larger regional teams.
After a confrontational hearing in court Friday over whether 904 indictments issued in one day in June in York County are legal, a judge decided he needed more time to decide. Judge Dan Hall will decide in the next two weeks.